2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
foxla.com
Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
Video shows violent robbery at Encino gas station; police seeking additional victims
Police are looking for additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills
LOS ANGELES - A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda...
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.
Canyon News
Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
foxla.com
Woman arrested for Griffith Park hit-and-run to be charged with murder
A woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally hitting and killing a man with her car in Griffith Park. LAPD confirms to FOX 11 that she's facing a murder charge.
KRMG
Clerk killed in Los Angeles after teenagers allegedly attacked him with scooter
Clerk killed in Los Angeles after teenagers allegedly attacked him with scooter A group of teenagers entered the store and allegedly tried to steal a couple of items including a case of beer when the clerk tried to stop them. (NCD)
2urbangirls.com
SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit,...
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
Suspect in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing appears to have spoken to Los Angeles TV station 2 days prior
The man accused of stabbing eight people, killing two, on the Las Vegas Strip, appeared to have spoken to a Telemundo 52 in Los Angeles just two days before the stabbings.
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours
Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
Los Angeles boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing mother of 5 in front of children
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend in front of her five children because she allegedly wanted to break up with him. On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 7:55 p.m., homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the...
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
Woman recovering after she was attacked by homeless man in Torrance
A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser.
SoCal man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2-month smash-and-grab robbery spree
A 22-year-old from San Bernardino County was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree targeting cellphone stores across Southern California, the Department of Justice announced.
