Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fight leads to deadly stabbing in North Hills

LOS ANGELES - A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of Sepulveda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours

Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act

The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Woman recovering after she was attacked by homeless man in Torrance

A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser. 
TORRANCE, CA

