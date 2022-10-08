Read full article on original website
A Near Perfect Day of Baseball Games
For baseball fans without any vested interests in the eight teams playing this weekend, yesterday was just about the perfect day of games. The four games delivered just the right combination of tension and action—the formula for any good baseball game—by showcasing the variety of genres only our ...
FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record
FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Red Sox's Kiké Hernández To Join Puerto Rico In World Baseball Classic
Fellow Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo joined Team Mexico a few weeks ago for his second stint as well. Hernández and Verdugo will oppose a stacked Team USA roster that features some current and former teammates, including Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.
Mets stars shine, NY saves season with win over Padres
NEW YORK — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright.Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night."Win or go home," deGrom said. "Love pitching here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn't want to disappoint."Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run...
Mets Twitter wanted Joe Musgrove tossed for sketchy substance on his ear
New York Mets fans were convinced that San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove was had an illegal substance on his ear. On Saturday, three of the four Wild Card Series’ ended in sweeps. The lone series that did not was between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. After the Padres took Game 1, the Mets took Game 2 behind a stellar performance by ace Jacob deGrom. Sunday was Game 3, the win or go home contest that would determine who would play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Keys to the Mariners’ improbable 10-9 victory over the Blue Jays
Yesterday’s game was so wild we’re still all processing it, but similar to what we did with Friday’s win, let’s attempt to break down what helped the Mariners walk away from the Rogers Centre headed to the ALDS. Also, forget keys to the game, I’m naming them Keymasters, yes I did just recently re-watch Ghostbusters, why do you ask.
Padres pregame: Musgrove starts winner-take-all Game 3 vs. Mets; Myers returns to lineup
Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has allowed one run in his last 22 innings; Chris Bassitt gets nod for New York
