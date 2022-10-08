ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NBC Sports

Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise

There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Canadiens first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky makes opening night roster

Slafkovsky was a surprising first pick after Shane Wright’s name dominated the draft headlines leading up to the July selection process. He was named MVP of the 2022 Olympics after scoring seven goals in seven games with Slovakia. Slafkovsky also played with Slovakia’s World Championship team, acting as a key piece of the team’s attack.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges

After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
NHL
ESPN

What to watch this NHL season: Islanders' revenge, Canadian Cup?

The NHL season is fast approaching, with a season-opening doubleheader on ESPN on Tuesday night: the New York Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 ET, then the Los Angeles Kings will welcome the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 ET. For those who love analysis -- down to...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Waivers Are Canadiens’ Best Bet to Add Depth on Defense

The Montreal Canadiens are in an enviable position, with priority selecting players off waivers until Nov. 1. However, to benefit, they have to use it just right, targeting players at specific positions, players with specific profiles to boot. To do otherwise would be to arguably squander the advantage altogether. As...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Trade Kostin for Defensive Depth in Samorukov

The Klim Kostin era has officially ended in St. Louis. The Blues’ first-round draft choice in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft has been traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for 23-year-old defenseman Dmitri Samorukov. After training camp and preseason play did not go the way the Blues and Kostin had hoped for, the club elected to part ways with the Russian forward.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Five Thoughts: Penguins Season Has Plenty of Old, And New

It’s been a long offseason for the Pittsburgh Penguins after yet another one-and-done in the playoffs. Last season’s team held a 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers until the real Louis Domingue showed his face and choked away all the goodwill he’d earned by coming off the bench in overtime of game one.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sharpen Up: October 10, 2022 | Sabres open season on Thursday

Players will arrive at Party in the Plaza on a Blue & Gold Carpet. This week, we're back to hockey. The Buffalo Sabres open the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators on home ice at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins Send Ty Smith, Mark Friedman to AHL

Smith was acquired in an offseason trade with the New Jersey Devils that sent fellow defenseman John Marino out of Pittsburgh. Smith entered training camp in a presumed battle with P.O. Joseph for the final spot alongside offseason free agency signing Jan Rutta. Smith garnered much of the preseason time alongside Rutta so the Penguins could find out exactly what they got in him.
PITTSBURGH, PA

