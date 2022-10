A new direction and replenished farm system make the San Jose Sharks one of the more curious teams heading into the 2022-23 season. With so many question marks from top to bottom, just about any prediction would be a bold one for Team Teal. While there’s plenty of reason for optimism, there’s even more room for skepticism. Instead of dipping our toes in the water, we’re taking the plunge with these bold predictions for Sharks hockey this season.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO