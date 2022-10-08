LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is preparing for All Hallows’ Eve; as a result, the district will be allowing only certain grade levels to dress up on the Monday of Halloween. According to UISD officials, only elementary schools will be hosting events that will allow students to wear costumes; however, with some regulations. Costumes must be easy to move in, with no masks or face paint, also, no clown costumes, no pointy or sharp props, and no weapons or props that resemble weapons.

