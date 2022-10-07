Read full article on original website
Buck Showalter explains decision to start Darin Ruf in do-or-die game two
Mets manager Buck Showalter explains why he elected to start the struggling Darin Ruf at DH in Saturday’s elimination game against the Padres.
'Wired for these moments': Castillo brilliant in Game 1 win
TORONTO -- This was the precise moment that the Mariners envisioned when they aggressively pushed their chips to the middle of the table and acquired Luis Castillo in a Trade Deadline blockbuster. They mortgaged some of their future to go all-in on the present, but the risk in their minds...
Rays' confidence in Glasnow? 'A thousand percent'
CLEVELAND -- Tyler Glasnow has been here before. In 2020, he started series-clinching games against the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and vs. the Yankees in the AL Division Series, with both starts ending in on-field celebrations to commemorate the Rays advancing to the next round of the postseason.
Manoah stumbles as Blue Jays drop Game 1
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays suddenly find themselves on the ropes in the most unexpected of ways after an early stumble from Alek Manoah and a dormant offense led to a 4-0 loss to the Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series on Friday. Manoah’s first inning...
Mariners-Blue Jays Game 1 FAQ, lineups
TORONTO -- After regular-season campaigns with very few dull moments, two postseason-hungry clubs are ready for October. The Blue Jays and Mariners face off in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Friday at Rogers Centre. Seattle snapped the largest active playoff drought in MLB by securing...
Ace in the hole: Wheeler deals vs. Cards in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had waited forever for this moment. How would he handle it once he stepped on the mound Friday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium? Would he keep his emotions in check? Would they get the best of him if something bad happened?
Storied careers of Pujols, Molina come to a close: 'We left a mark'
ST. LOUIS -- Smiles were in short supply on a cold Saturday at Busch Stadium when the end of two historic careers came much sooner than expected. However, Albert Pujols chuckled -- even if it was just for a second -- when close friend and teammate Yadier Molina refused to go down easily near the end.
Ramírez, Naylor make 'unbelievable play' in 12th
CLEVELAND -- If the ball had bounced through, as it likely would for so many, the conversation right now might be Game 3 starters and the winner-take-all tilt the Guardians and Rays would be staging at Progressive Field on Sunday. But the ball didn’t bounce through, because José Ramírez fielded...
'He's our MVP': J-Ram belts decisive G1 blast
CLEVELAND -- The chants were so loud that they were echoing through Progressive Field. There was a pause in the action on the field for a replay review. José Ramírez had nothing else to focus on than the 30,741 fans singing his name to a tune he’s heard countless times in this ballpark.
McClanahan deals, but offensive struggles persist in opener
CLEVELAND -- The Rays took plenty of setbacks in stride this season. Frustrating losses. A tough division. An often overwhelming number of injuries. Through it all, they found a way to get back into the postseason. If they want to stick around, they’ll have to overcome a dominant Guardians pitching...
deGrom, Mets start uncertain offseason: 'Future is a mystery'
NEW YORK -- Shortly after the Mets were eliminated from the NL Wild Card Series on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the Padres in Game 3, multiple teammates approached Jacob deGrom’s locker with baseballs and other gear for him to sign. Around the room, other players packed boxes and prepared to go their separate ways -- to Florida, to California, to Puerto Rico, to the Dominican Republic and beyond.
Friar power! SD slugs 4 homers off Max
NEW YORK -- Hours before first pitch at Citi Field on Friday night, Padres manager Bob Melvin sat in front of a throng of media and answered questions about his starting lineup. Why Josh Bell at cleanup? Why Trent Grisham at all? They had struggled. This was the postseason. Too much was at stake for Melvin to be wrong.
Mets add Marte, Álvarez, Ruf to Wild Card roster
NEW YORK -- Injured outfielder Starling Marte not only made the Mets’ Wild Card roster, but he was in the starting lineup for Game 1 despite a fractured right middle finger that has sidelined him since the early days of September -- and despite the fact that he is still operating at less than 100 percent.
Triumphant Bieber makes star turn in WC win
CLEVELAND -- When Shane Bieber’s work was done, 7 2/3 innings after it began, manager Terry Francona clapped his hands as he walked toward the mound to take the ball, and the red-clad crowd at Progressive Field stood and did the same. • AL Wild Card Game 2, pres....
Photos: Padres win Wild Card series against Mets
Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 at Citi Field in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series to advance to the NL Division Series setting up showdown with Los Angeles Dodgers.
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
Siri's homer puts him in rare 2022 company
CLEVELAND -- The Rays had all kinds of trouble with Shane Bieber on Friday afternoon. He held them hitless for four innings and only gave up three total hits in a 7 2/3-inning gem at Progressive Field. But the Guardians’ Game 1 starter may have a new nemesis, and he came through for Tampa Bay in the sixth.
Pujols' final run nets storybook ending to legendary career
Albert Pujols has made it clear, again and again, that this really is it. We saw his last Major League at-bat on Saturday night at Busch Stadium, when the Cardinals were eliminated in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. And while the game will miss him -- and...
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
