SFStation.com
Yerba Buena Night
After a two-year pandemic fueled hiatus, the 10th edition of Yerba Buena Night is expanding to new outdoor and indoor venues throughout the Yerba Buena cultural district for the popular evening of free music, dance and performance. Yerba Buena Night returns October 8, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
SFStation.com
Angela Davis: Seize the Time
Angela Davis: Seize the Time is an exhibition focused on Davis and her image. Organized in partnership with the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University, the exhibition provides a compelling and layered narrative of Davis's journey. Using the Angela Davis Archive in Oakland as both the heart of the exhibition and a source, visitors are given the opportunity to investigate how we remember, preserve, and activate radical Black history, while also allowing us to re-imagine the construction of the image of Davis as an icon of American Black radical resistance, female empowerment, and a threat to the white patriarchal status quo.
