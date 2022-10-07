PAPERS PLEASE! A WWII Era NSDAP (NAZI) FEMALE Identity Document Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History

Read full article on original website
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com
Original Metal 1930’s Desk Top Adolf Hitler Bust With Heavy Marble Base Certified
Original Desk Top Adolf Hitler Bust With Heavy Marble Base Certified. Adolf Hitler Bust made of Metal with a BRONZE wash . Hitler bust is on a green solid three piece marble base. It stands about 11 inches tall in total. VERY HEAVY!. Super high quality likeness of Hitler. A very nice looking artifact. very fine. In very good condition. Some flaking to the finish Nice used example showing the expected but mild storage age and wear . 100% Guaranteed to be authentic. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Nice Example! Don’t Miss It!
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
Civil War re-enactor left bomb on field, threatened Gettysburg: feds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
Over 500 Pennsylvania National Guard troops set to be deployed to the Middle East
The Pennsylvania National Guard on Sunday recognized more than 500 soldiers who are being deployed to the Middle East for a year-long mission. The National Guard said its troops will serve in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Central Command. Operation Spartan Shield provides aviation, logistics, force protection and information management in nine countries.
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
John Fetterman makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up. The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County. “Healthcare saved my life and you all deserve to […]
WBOY
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
Maryland baker's dream slowly comes true
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — Heading into the kitchen to whip up tasty desserts was almost second nature for Devin Taylor."I've always loved baking and spending time in the kitchen," she says. "I have a big Italian family, so we spent a lot of time in the kitchen together."She got serious about baking in 2017, when she embarked on what she calls her "Julie & Julia" project — referencing a book by Julie Powell and a subsequent film about how Powell set out to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's 1961 cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."Only Taylor's version had...
Baltimore 'Triple C' Gang Member Sentenced For Murder, Racketeering Conspiracy: Feds
A member of the Baltimore “Triple C” gang in Maryland will spend years behind bars after being sentenced to federal prison time for a racketeering conspiracy that involved multiple murders and attempted murders, the Department of Justice announced. Michael “Mikkie” Chester, 24, of Baltimore, was sentenced by US...
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
Police in York County warn of EBT card cloning thefts
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Regional Police are warning EBT users of thieves cloning cards. Officials with the police department say there have been multiple incidents where people have cloned another person's EBT card. The thieves are cloning EBT cards using a skimming device to read their magnetic strips.
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
local21news.com
Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
