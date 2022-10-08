Read full article on original website
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
Gray whale population off western U.S. continues to decline
SEATTLE — (AP) — U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades. According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
Models agree Florida likely to get hit by hurricane Hermine
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
Drone footage shows orcas chasing and killing great white shark
Scientists have published findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world’s largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the southern...
Stunning aerial photos show Hurricane Ian’s path along Florida’s west coast
Robert Young had his arms outside the window of a Cessna that was about 500 feet in the air on Tuesday afternoon. He was shooting photos of Hurricane Ian’s wrath along the west coast of Florida. Young, a professor at Western Carolina University, said he would shoot as many...
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Bay Area teenagers discover two previously unknown species in Central California
The species can't be found anywhere else in the world.
Gizmodo
Drought Kills Tens of Thousands of Salmon in a Single Canadian Creek
More than 65,000 salmon have died before they could spawn in just one Canadian stream. The die-off of two species, mostly pink and some chum salmon, hints at a potentially devastating season for the fish, local people, and the wider ecosystem throughout the region. Researchers from Simon Fraser University came...
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Great White Sharks Gather at Site of Fatal Attack
Though a pair of orca whales are hunting them, a marine biologist told Newsweek, while "predator avoidance is a possibility, we cannot discount other factors."
SFGate
Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta
A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
CNET
Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old
Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
The Weather Channel
As Pacific Ocean Shrinks, Earth Will Once Again Host a Supercontinent in the Next 200-300 Million Years: Study
Ever since the Mesopotamian era — the cradle of human civilisation — man has been fighting wars to win over territories. These wars have constantly created boundaries on the world map, splitting the land into smaller sections. But guess what, our planet is using all its might to compel humans to redraw the map, not just in terms of political boundaries, but also in terms of physiography.
Great White Shark Rams Kayak Fisherman, Knocking Him Into The Ocean
I like the movie, but I don’t want to live in any Jaws-like scenario. This is why the ocean is such a crazy place. You never know what you are going to catch, see or run into out there. It’s just a whole bunch of water and a whole bunch of mystery.
