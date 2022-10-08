ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

KIRO 7 Seattle

Gray whale population off western U.S. continues to decline

SEATTLE — (AP) — U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades. According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Fort Myers beach 'no longer exists' as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
Steve Gorman
#North America#Whaling#Killer Whales#Pacific#Noaa Fisheries
Gizmodo

Drought Kills Tens of Thousands of Salmon in a Single Canadian Creek

More than 65,000 salmon have died before they could spawn in just one Canadian stream. The die-off of two species, mostly pink and some chum salmon, hints at a potentially devastating season for the fish, local people, and the wider ecosystem throughout the region. Researchers from Simon Fraser University came...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta

A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old

Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
WILDLIFE
The Weather Channel

As Pacific Ocean Shrinks, Earth Will Once Again Host a Supercontinent in the Next 200-300 Million Years: Study

Ever since the Mesopotamian era — the cradle of human civilisation — man has been fighting wars to win over territories. These wars have constantly created boundaries on the world map, splitting the land into smaller sections. But guess what, our planet is using all its might to compel humans to redraw the map, not just in terms of political boundaries, but also in terms of physiography.
SCIENCE

