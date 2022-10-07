Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Dak Prescott 'New' Plan to Play at Eagles? Has Injured Cowboys QB Goal Changed?
We've been reporting for a month that the Eagles in NFL Week 6 was a realistic target date for Dak Prescott's thumb to allow him to once again grab the Dallas Cowboys reins.
A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor
Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
Cowboys Receive Awful Injury News On Key Offensive Player
The Dallas Cowboys have done an excellent job so far this season navigating all of the injuries on their roster. Coming into the season they were already behind the eight-ball on the offensive line when Tyron Smith required surgery to repair a torn hamstring. The offensive line for the Cowboys...
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect
Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Look: Jerry Jones Had A Special Guest In His Suite
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a special guest in his owner's suite in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, in a contest that felt more like a home game than a road game for the NFC East franchise. Thousands of Dallas fans descended upon SoFi Stadium to root for America's Team on Sunday.
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys savor statement win over Rams, ready for Eagles showdown
Cowboys believe win over defending Super Bowl champion Rams legitimized their hot start, now ready for NFC showdown with Eagles
RELATED PEOPLE
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0
The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
Clarence Hill: Who has the edge between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams
All signs point to Cowboys QB Cooper Rush finally get his bubble busted against the Rams on Sunday.
Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university,… The post Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better appeared first on Outsider.
247Sports
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
What’s the “perfect formula” former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson says that Dallas has?
The former Super Bowl champion coach says the Cowboys have a specific formula that is leading to wins.
Comments / 0