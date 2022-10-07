Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott 'New' Plan to Play at Eagles? Has Injured Cowboys QB Goal Changed?
We've been reporting for a month that the Eagles in NFL Week 6 was a realistic target date for Dak Prescott's thumb to allow him to once again grab the Dallas Cowboys reins.
Former NFL Player Thinks Cowboys Are Super Bowl Contenders
Following the first week of the NFL season, several people were writing the Dallas Cowboys off. They had not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but starting quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb and was going to be sidelined for a few weeks. Fast forward to...
Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard's availability, Dorsett's record broken
A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect
Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott will "throw a lot this week"
A joyful Jerry Jones briefly spoke with the media after the Dallas Cowboys beat the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 22-10 on Sunday.
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0
The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
Tony Pollard Sick; Cowboys Plan ‘Full-Throttle’ Ezekiel Elliott at Bobby Wagner’s Rams?
Cowboys at Rams, and LA has some goals here. Will those include needing to stop the ailing Tony Pollard?
Ezekiel Elliott 'Used to Disrespect': Cowboys RBs Help Dallas to Dominant 22-10 Win at Rams
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have led the resurgence of the Cowboys ground attack over their four-game win streak.
Wilson Has Injury Similar to What Sidelined Prescott in 2021, per Report
The quarterback had the injury addressed on Friday in Los Angeles.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part II
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
