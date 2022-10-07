DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO