The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO