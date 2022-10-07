Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott 'New' Plan to Play at Eagles? Has Injured Cowboys QB Goal Changed?
We've been reporting for a month that the Eagles in NFL Week 6 was a realistic target date for Dak Prescott's thumb to allow him to once again grab the Dallas Cowboys reins.
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Decision News
Dak Prescott isn't going to play on Sunday against the Rams and it sounds like the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will miss next weekend's big game, too. The Cowboys appear to have decided that Prescott still isn't ready to play, both this Sunday against the Rams and next Sunday against the Eagles.
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect
Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0
The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush enters NFL lore not even Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers were able to reach
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush just achieved a feat in Week 5 that other QBs like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers weren’t even able to touch. Heck, even Dak Prescott wasn’t able to do it. As Stat Muse highlighted, Rush is just the 14th quarterback to in NFL...
Eagles to get Cowboys’ Cooper Rush or Dak Prescott on Sunday Night Football?
The Cowboys have a big one to make at quarterback. Backup Cooper Rush led Dallas to a 22-10 win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. It was Rush’s fourth straight win while filling in for Dak Prescott, who’s recovering from surgery to repair a broken thumb. BUY...
