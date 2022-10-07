ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Decision News

Dak Prescott isn't going to play on Sunday against the Rams and it sounds like the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will miss next weekend's big game, too. The Cowboys appear to have decided that Prescott still isn't ready to play, both this Sunday against the Rams and next Sunday against the Eagles.
FanSided

Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect

Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
numberfire.com

Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
