Clemson, SC

Plane Crashes in Georgia Lake, Stuck 120 Feet Underwater in Tangle of Tree Branches

According to authorities, a plane with a deceased pilot inside is trapped underwater in a Georgia lake. Now, officials cannot recover the aircraft despite knowing its exact location. Per reports, the plane crash happened in the deepest part of Lake Hartwell, on the border with South Carolina. Now, the aircraft is submerged under 120 feet of water in a mass entanglement of tree branches.
"Warm blob" helped invasive algae wipe out kelp forest

Marine heatwaves helped invasive algae wipe out a native underwater kelp forest in Mexico, with potentially dramatic effects for the entire ecosystem, according to a new study published by De Gruyter. The waters of the Todos Santos Islands in Mexico are usually dominated by the giant kelp species Macrocystis pyrifera....
