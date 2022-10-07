Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Plane Crashes in Georgia Lake, Stuck 120 Feet Underwater in Tangle of Tree Branches
According to authorities, a plane with a deceased pilot inside is trapped underwater in a Georgia lake. Now, officials cannot recover the aircraft despite knowing its exact location. Per reports, the plane crash happened in the deepest part of Lake Hartwell, on the border with South Carolina. Now, the aircraft is submerged under 120 feet of water in a mass entanglement of tree branches.
Thousands of salmon found dead as Canada drought dries out river
Tens of thousands of dead wild salmon scattered along a creek bed are the latest casualty of a drought that has gripped the province of British Columbia for more than a month and left communities bracing for more devastation. In a video clip posted to social media, the carcasses of...
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earth.com
"Warm blob" helped invasive algae wipe out kelp forest
Marine heatwaves helped invasive algae wipe out a native underwater kelp forest in Mexico, with potentially dramatic effects for the entire ecosystem, according to a new study published by De Gruyter. The waters of the Todos Santos Islands in Mexico are usually dominated by the giant kelp species Macrocystis pyrifera....
msn.com
Invasive 'green crabs' exploding in number, disrupting New England ecosystems
Along much of the New England coastline, there is a problem some 200 years in the making. Green crabs have been slowly taking over coastal ecosystems. They're not hard to find. “They like to eat a lot and reproduce a lot and take over all the habitat ... here's another...
Snow Cone, the Entangled Right Whale, Unlikely to Be Seen Alive Again
Snow Cone was last seen on September 22, emaciated and covered in lice.
Catch and Release Shark Fishing Makes the Predator's Blood Boil
Researchers have demonstrated the physical exertion undergone by sharks during catch and release fishing, with potentially devastating consequences.
Comments / 0