Great Bend, KS

WashingtonExaminer

Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates

Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
ARIZONA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Republicans hopeful with Senate run by Pasco's Smiley, but likely face uphill battle

There's no doubt that Republicans are underdogs when trying to capture statewide office in Washington. They haven't won an election for governor since 1980. They haven't won a race for U.S. Senate since 1994. They hold no statewide offices. But this year, state and national Republicans believe Democratic Sen. Patty...
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 ‘Truth’ Rally at Capitol Fails Spectacularly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit said a Jan. 6 rally in support of Capitol rioters on Saturday afternoon would be the “biggest J6 event to date,” crowds were expected.But instead of big crowds, the “Truth Rally” attracted around the same number of counter-protesters as rally attendees—a few dozen, at best.The event on Capitol grounds, organized and attended by a cornucopia of far-right groups with a variety of missions, predominantly attracted right-wing members of what was once “The People’s Convoy,” now better known as the 1776 Restoration Movement.And on Saturday, organizers rallied “to stand united against...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

GOP dives deep on crime debate ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON – With numerous polls showing Americans increasingly concerned about rising crime, Republican candidates nationwide are highlighting the issue in an effort to reach swing voters. On Wednesday, Ohio GOP senate candidate J.D. Vance declared himself as a "law and order" candidate while campaigning with Donald Trump Jr. "I...
OHIO STATE

