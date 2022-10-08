Read full article on original website
Success for some spurs struggles for others as league schedules heat up
Two football teams move to 6-0. Boys tennis teams prepare for the district tournament. Cross country teams participated in their biggest meet of the regular season. Some volleyball teams are trending up, while others look to recover. Don’t miss these highlights from Whatcom County’s prep and college sports teams over...
Lummi woman at center of documentary shown on Indigenous Peoples Day
Native dance, discussions and a film screening highlighted Keep the Fire Burning, an event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at Whatcom Community College (WCC) on Oct. 10. WCC’s Syre Auditorium was filled with community members who came to watch “Daughter of a Lost Bird,” a documentary about a woman’s journey to find her birth mother and return to her Lummi homeland. The event’s supporting partners included WCC, Western Washington University, Northwest Indian College, Bellingham Public Schools, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Bellingham Technical College, City of Bellingham, Skagit Valley College, PeaceHealth and Children of the Setting Sun Productions.
DOE grant will support Whatcom's community forest initiative
Whatcom County will receive more than $5 million in grant funds from the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) to support the expansion of the Stewart Mountain Community Forest initiative. The Streamflow Restoration Competitive Grant, awarded by the DOE in early October, will include $5.517 million for the county’s public...
Artists open their doors during annual Whatcom Artist Studio Tour
During the two first weekends of October, over 40 local artists had their work featured across 37 locations in the annual Whatcom Artist Studio Tour (WAST). The countywide tour has helped put artists on the map while letting community members take an inside, personal look at their work. WAST has...
State candidates confront Whatcom's crime problem
Calls to “defund the police” after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops have faded, as Bellingham and Whatcom County confront a property-crime wave and flagrant drug use on city streets. Candidates for the state Legislature from Whatcom County blame the crime surge on multiple factors:...
EMS levy seeks 48% tax hike
A property tax levy to fund emergency medical services will be decided by Whatcom County voters on Nov. 8. The tax, 29.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, would fund Whatcom County Emergency Medical Services (WCEMS) for the next six years, from 2023–28. The county is pitching the levy as a “renewal” of the 2017–22 EMS levy, but with many home values rising, the 29.5 cent levy would be a major increase in property tax payments for many homeowners.
