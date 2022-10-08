A property tax levy to fund emergency medical services will be decided by Whatcom County voters on Nov. 8. The tax, 29.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, would fund Whatcom County Emergency Medical Services (WCEMS) for the next six years, from 2023–28. The county is pitching the levy as a “renewal” of the 2017–22 EMS levy, but with many home values rising, the 29.5 cent levy would be a major increase in property tax payments for many homeowners.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO