marshfieldareasports.com
Auburndale volleyball finishes second at Edgar Invitational
EDGAR – The Auburndale volleyball team finished 3-1 to take second place at the Edgar Invitational on Saturday. Auburndale defeated Rib Lake 25-18, 25-18; Bruce 25-11, 25-12; and Abbotsford 26-24, 26-24; before losing to Edgar 25-11, 25-15. Josie Ertl had 24 kills, Bri Weiler had 20 digs, Kimmie Lundgren...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Football Crushes Appleton West
The Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders crushed Appleton West to improve to 5-1 in the VFA, 6-2 overall, with a 48-0 crushing of Appleton West. The win assures Rapids of at least a share of the VA title. Rapids hosts Menomonie in Week 9 in nonconference play. Leo Brostowitz put on...
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford football shuts out Spencer/Columbus to stay undefeated in CWC Large
SPENCER – The Stratford football team put itself in position to play for the Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division championship next week with a dominating 41-0 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic on Friday night at Spencer High School. Ashton Wrensch caught six balls for 183 yards and three touchdowns, two...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield volleyball sweeps three matches at WVC Meet, clinches conference title
WAUSAU – The Marshfield volleyball team clinched its third-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference championship by sweeping three matches at the second WVC Meet of the season Saturday at Wausau East High School. The Tigers beat Wausau West 25-9, 25-17, 25-19; D.C. Everest 25-19, 25-12, 25-20; and Stevens Point 25-13, 25-16,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 8: Marshfield rallies to beat SPASH; Mosinee claims Great Northern title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Mosinee claimed the Great Northern Conference title with a 42-28 win over Medford. Both teams had won all of their in-conference games leading to Friday night’s meeting. In other games:. Marshfield 49 – SPASH 21. Wausau West 7 – Hortonville 0. Wisconsin Rapids 48...
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield’s Scharenbroch finishes second at Wisconsin Rapids Cross Country Invite
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Marshfield freshman Natalie Scharenbroch finished second in the girls race as the team took seventh place at the Wisconsin Rapids Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Ridges Golf Course, home of the WIAA State Championships later this month. Scharenbroch ran in 19:57.4, finishing more than 1...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Lottery: 3 winners in just 1 week
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 7 they had three winning tickets worth more than $1 million sold or claimed in just one week. The big wins started on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when a $1 Million Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip on Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
macaronikid.com
You've Been Boo'd '22
We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s Family Auto Group Implementing Infrastructure Improvements in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Wheeler’s Family Auto Group is implementing infrastructure improvements in the Marshfield community, including a new Quick Lube Center, Electric Vehicle charging stations, and upgrades to their north side tire center. “We think it’s important to invest back into our communities and we felt these...
Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop
A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
centralwinews.com
Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward
A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
onfocus.news
Heavy Police Presence ends in 7 Arrests
Town of Hansen (OnFocus) On October 6th 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper. Through the search they recovered a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Heroin from the residences. Investigators also seized a large quantity of...
WSAW
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
