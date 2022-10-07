ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgar, WI

marshfieldareasports.com

Auburndale volleyball finishes second at Edgar Invitational

EDGAR – The Auburndale volleyball team finished 3-1 to take second place at the Edgar Invitational on Saturday. Auburndale defeated Rib Lake 25-18, 25-18; Bruce 25-11, 25-12; and Abbotsford 26-24, 26-24; before losing to Edgar 25-11, 25-15. Josie Ertl had 24 kills, Bri Weiler had 20 digs, Kimmie Lundgren...
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Football Crushes Appleton West

The Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders crushed Appleton West to improve to 5-1 in the VFA, 6-2 overall, with a 48-0 crushing of Appleton West. The win assures Rapids of at least a share of the VA title. Rapids hosts Menomonie in Week 9 in nonconference play. Leo Brostowitz put on...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Stratford football shuts out Spencer/Columbus to stay undefeated in CWC Large

SPENCER – The Stratford football team put itself in position to play for the Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division championship next week with a dominating 41-0 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic on Friday night at Spencer High School. Ashton Wrensch caught six balls for 183 yards and three touchdowns, two...
STRATFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Lottery: 3 winners in just 1 week

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 7 they had three winning tickets worth more than $1 million sold or claimed in just one week. The big wins started on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when a $1 Million Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip on Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
macaronikid.com

You've Been Boo'd '22

We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
CLINTONVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop

A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
WAUSAU, WI
centralwinews.com

Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward

A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
CADOTT, WI
onfocus.news

Heavy Police Presence ends in 7 Arrests

Town of Hansen (OnFocus) On October 6th 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper. Through the search they recovered a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Heroin from the residences. Investigators also seized a large quantity of...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

