Djokovic Advances To Astana Final After Medvedev Retires
Novak Djokovic advanced to the championship match on Saturday at the Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev retired from the pair’s semi-final clash at the end of a dramatic second-set tie-break due to a leg injury. Medvedev’s retirement came moments after Djokovic had clinched a dramatic tie-break to level the...
Fritz & Tiafoe To Contest Historic All-American Final In Tokyo
Winner will become first American champion since Sampras in 1996. Longtime friends and recent Laver Cup teammates, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will renew their ATP Tour rivalry in Sunday's Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships final in Tokyo. The 24-year-olds have matured together as professionals after first crossing paths on...
Fritz Fires Past Tiafoe To Tokyo Title
24-year-old American will break Top 10 of Pepperstone ATP Rankings on Monday. Immediately following seven days in hotel quarantine in Seoul, Taylor Fritz completed a perfect five-day stretch in Tokyo on Sunday to claim his third title of a career-defining year. With a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victory against countryman Frances Tiafoe...
Astana Final Preview: Djokovic & Tsitsipas Set For Clash
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been an agent of change at the Astana Open. In 12 previous matches against Andrey Rublev, going back eight years all the way to juniors, the winner of the first set always won the match. And when Rublev took the opening set of their semi-final encounter on Saturday, it looked for all the world that it would happen again.
McDonald/Melo Win Tokyo Title in Team Debut
Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo completed a dream debut week as a pair by claiming the Tokyo doubles title on Sunday. The American-Brazilian duo won its second Match Tie-break of the week to defeat third seeds Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
Title-Chasing Tiafoe Relishing His ‘New Territory’
Prior to this week’s Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, Frances Tiafoe was asked about his goals for the rest of the 2022 season. “Maybe more titles. I’ve not won a title in a long time,” responded the American, whose sole ATP Tour crown came in Delray Beach in 2018. “I’ve been close, but if I’ve won a title by the end of the year, if I can sneak one…”
Medvedev: 'I Felt A Strange Pop In My Adductor'
Daniil Medvedev admitted that he was not willing to take any risks after he was forced to retire from his semi-final match against Novak Djokovic on Saturday at the Astana Open. With the scores level at 4-6, 7-6(6), the second seed walked to the net and brought an end to...
Mektic/Pavic Clinch Astana Crown
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic captured their fifth tour-level title of the season on Sunday at the Astana Open, downing Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Fabrice Martin 6-4, 6-2. The second seeds, who dropped just one set en route to the final, were in control throughout the 66-minute clash in Kazakhstan, firing nine aces and saving all three break points they faced to earn their 46th tour-level win of the season.
Djokovic Triumphs In Astana
Novak Djokovic, playing a pure, pristine brand of tennis on Sunday, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win the third edition of the Astana Open. It was the ninth consecutive match victory for the fourth seed, who won the title a week ago in Tel Aviv. This was the 90th tour-level title for the 35-year-old and it required only 75 minutes.
Thiem Ties Personal-Best With Dominant Gijon Win
’Domi’ was dominant on Monday in Gijon. Dominic Thiem defeated Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Gijon Open. The two games he lost is tied for the fewest he has dropped in a completed tour-level match, with the other instance coming in 2013 in Vienna against Jaroslav Pospisil, whom he eliminated 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
Nardi Closes Gap, Boosts Milan Chances
#NextGenATP Italian Luca Nardi has moved to within five points of the final qualification place in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Milan after he came through qualifying to reach the second round at the Astana Open. The 19-year-old earned wins over Hamad Medjedovic, David Goffin and Alexander Shevchenko before...
Tsitsipas Edges Rublev, Reaches Astana Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his sixth tour-level final of the season Saturday when he earned a comeback win against Andrey Rublev at the Astana Open. In front of a lively crowd at the ATP 500 event, the Greek upped his intensity and aggression as the match went on to overcome the fifth seed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 10 minutes.
Wolf Resists Maestrelli Charge To Advance In Florence
Carballes Baena, Karatsev also progress at indoor ATP 250 event. There was little time for J.J. Wolf to find his feet Monday in Florence thanks to a lightning-fast start by Francesco Maestrelli, but the American clicked into gear to rally to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 first-round victory at the UniCredit Firenze Open.
#NextGenATP Passaro: 'I Have Grown Up A Lot'
Italian is currently ninth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Milan. #NextGenATP star Francesco Passaro is the latest Italian to have made his mark on Tour this season, with the 21-year-old capturing his maiden ATP Challenger Tour title in July before climbing to a career-high No. 122 last month.
