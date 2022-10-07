Read full article on original website
Grassroots women’s group Red Wine & Blue wants you to vote like lives depend on it -- because they do: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I didn’t expect to see the big camera and boom mic at the “LGBTQ+ & You: Advocates, Allies, & Candidates” event hosted by Red Wine & Blue last Sunday at Cleveland’s LGBT Center. Found out one of CNN’s documentary teams was there to record Ember, and her mom, Minna, two of the speakers that day.
shakerite.com
Staff Pull Alarm After Smelling Smoke
The high school was evacuated at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 28 after staff members reported smelling smoke in two first-floor classrooms. The origin of the smoke is still unknown, according to Principal Eric Juli, but “was a result of something burning during lunch in a cafeteria microwave,” he stated in an email.
Lima News
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund...
Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet
America's favorite pet might be a fox in Ohio named Stinky. The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina.
Indigenous Peoples Day should replace a holiday honoring a genocidal white supremacist: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like many of you, I love the autumn and its activities - showing off my extensive cardigan collection, open windows ushering in crisp breezes, foliage-watching on road trips, binging horror movies. Those sorts of things. But being Native American in the fall is a whole minefield that...
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
Elyria Has Dogs You Can Adopt Because of Hurricane Ian
Looking for a New Member of the Family? The city of Elyria has taken in several dogs that are adoptable because of families that have been misplaced due to Hurricane Ian. Keep reading to find out how you can take one home. One of the afterthoughts for those dealing with tropical storms and dangerous weather […]
whbc.com
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
Lima News
Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home
BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local Chain
The other day, I didn't have lunch until 3 PM. By 2 PM, my stomach had already been growling and demanding to be fed ASAP, so I was in need of a big meal. To satisfy my need for a big meal, I hit up the North Olmsted location of Lee's Seafood Boil, a local chain that, of course, offers seafood boils.
WKYC
Meet Mentor's Mullet Champs: Rich Baron and his barber Brandon Mercer are finalists in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships
CLEVELAND — It’s a courageous hairstyle known by many names:. The Mississippi Mudflap. The Kentucky Waterfall. The Canadian Passport. The Beaver Paddle. The Achy-Breaky-Big-Mistakey. The Tennessee Tophat. But it’s best known by its technical name: The Mullet. A hairstyle in which the hair is cut shorter at the...
Restaurant staff separate feuding couple but it did not stop there: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Disturbance, North Main Street:. Police advised two people to cease and desist contact Sept. 25 after a dialogue between the two took place on Facebook Messenger. This followed a verbal exchange between them the previous evening at a restaurant where they had to be separated by staff.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest in Cleveland regarding construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters next week
CLEVELAND — Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Cleveland next week to lead a protest regarding the construction of Sherwin-Williams' new global headquarters. The protest, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, according to a flyer for it, will call for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner on the Cleveland-based company's global headquarters project. Dr. Charles Steele, the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is also advertised to attend the protest.
Going after grass carp in Lake Erie now, before it’s too late
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When a commercial fisherman pulled four grass carp out of the lower Sandusky River 10 years ago, biologists who monitor Lake Erie became suspicious. It was not unusual to find an older, solitary grass carp in the lake or in one of its tributaries, and in those cases it was generally assumed the non-native fish had escaped from a private pond, perhaps during a flood, and that it couldn’t reproduce. Only sterilized grass carp are legally allowed to be brought into Ohio, where golf courses and private landowners use them to control aquatic vegetation.
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
