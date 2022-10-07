ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Public Safety Open House

Join us for our Public Safety Open House at the Fire/EMS and Police Stations on Oviatt Street. Food and refreshments and activities for the whole family!
Staff Pull Alarm After Smelling Smoke

The high school was evacuated at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 28 after staff members reported smelling smoke in two first-floor classrooms. The origin of the smoke is still unknown, according to Principal Eric Juli, but “was a result of something burning during lunch in a cafeteria microwave,” he stated in an email.
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund...
Elyria Has Dogs You Can Adopt Because of Hurricane Ian

Looking for a New Member of the Family? The city of Elyria has taken in several dogs that are adoptable because of families that have been misplaced due to Hurricane Ian. Keep reading to find out how you can take one home. One of the afterthoughts for those dealing with tropical storms and dangerous weather […]
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home

BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest in Cleveland regarding construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters next week

CLEVELAND — Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Cleveland next week to lead a protest regarding the construction of Sherwin-Williams' new global headquarters. The protest, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, according to a flyer for it, will call for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner on the Cleveland-based company's global headquarters project. Dr. Charles Steele, the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is also advertised to attend the protest.
Going after grass carp in Lake Erie now, before it’s too late

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When a commercial fisherman pulled four grass carp out of the lower Sandusky River 10 years ago, biologists who monitor Lake Erie became suspicious. It was not unusual to find an older, solitary grass carp in the lake or in one of its tributaries, and in those cases it was generally assumed the non-native fish had escaped from a private pond, perhaps during a flood, and that it couldn’t reproduce. Only sterilized grass carp are legally allowed to be brought into Ohio, where golf courses and private landowners use them to control aquatic vegetation.
