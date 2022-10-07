ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Autoblog

Elon Musk selling Tesla stock to buy Twitter is 'like selling caviar to buy $2 pizza'

Elon Musk's revived Twitter deal will be disastrous for Tesla, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has warned. A significant chunk of Musk's $250 billion fortune is tied up in Tesla shares and his stake in SpaceX. Ives said that Musk will have to offload more Tesla shares to fund his takeover attempt – which could lead to the electric vehicle maker's stock falling further.
The Independent

Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?

Elon Musk moved this week to revive his bid to buy Twitter, a move that once again has people talking about the repercussions of a right-leaning billionaire taking over one of the world’s most widely-used social media platforms.Mr Musk began the campaign to purchase Twitter earlier this year but soon balked over claims that the company was refusing to release information about bots on the platform. He now heads into the latest round of negotiations humbled and back to his original offer in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit. On Thursday afternoon, lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX...
The Independent

Elon Musk buys Twitter – again: Tesla CEO renews $44bn offer in shocking twist

Elon Musk looks set to purchase Twitter and take it private, months after trying to back out of the deal. Mr Musk revived his original offer of $44bn (£38bn) to purchase the company, which the tech platform has accepted.The billionaire made the offer of $54.20 a share in a letter to Twitter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.Twitter confirmed that it had received Mr Musk’s renewed offer.“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” a spokesperson said. “The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Enraged

Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle

It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Deseret News

Elon Musk gets delay on legal reckoning over $44 billion offer but Twitter says he’s up to ‘mischief’

A Delaware judge on Thursday granted Elon Musk’s request to delay a pending trial over his $44 billion Twitter offer after the world’s richest human rekindled efforts to close the deal earlier this week following a July declaration that he was backing out. Twitter tried unsuccessfully to block the trial delay and suggested Musk was up to “mischief” in a legal filing.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s legal team: Twitter ordered whistleblower to destroy evidence

Elon Musk’s legal team threw some allegations against Twitter in a recent filing, with the Tesla CEO’s camp alleging that the social media company had ordered whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, its former head of security, to destroy evidence as part of his severance package. Even before...
daystech.org

Elon Musk Taps His Inner Trump in Twitter Machinations

It’s all enjoyable and video games till a choose will get concerned and the truth of penalties begins to set in. Maybe Elon Musk will purchase Twitter Inc. earlier than a court-appointed Oct. 28 deadline to finish the $44 billion acquisition rolls round. Maybe the value of Tesla Inc.’s shares, foreign money that Musk might have to depend on to assist pay for the deal, will bounce again from a grinding downturn. Maybe the seven banks which have organized a $13 billion mortgage — and stand to lose as a lot as $500 million on the transaction — will cling robust. Maybe the coalition of wealthy guys and enterprise capitalists who promised to chip in $7 billion to help Musk’s bid will stick round.
