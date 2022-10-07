Read full article on original website
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Autoblog
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate creation of his X 'everything app'
Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is back on the table and the billionaire is claiming the purchase will accelerate the development of his long-discussed "everything app." After months of litigation, the Tesla CEO is looking to avoid a court battle by offering to buy the social media...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
Autoblog
Elon Musk selling Tesla stock to buy Twitter is 'like selling caviar to buy $2 pizza'
Elon Musk's revived Twitter deal will be disastrous for Tesla, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has warned. A significant chunk of Musk's $250 billion fortune is tied up in Tesla shares and his stake in SpaceX. Ives said that Musk will have to offload more Tesla shares to fund his takeover attempt – which could lead to the electric vehicle maker's stock falling further.
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
Elon Musk moved this week to revive his bid to buy Twitter, a move that once again has people talking about the repercussions of a right-leaning billionaire taking over one of the world’s most widely-used social media platforms.Mr Musk began the campaign to purchase Twitter earlier this year but soon balked over claims that the company was refusing to release information about bots on the platform. He now heads into the latest round of negotiations humbled and back to his original offer in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit. On Thursday afternoon, lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX...
Elon Musk buys Twitter – again: Tesla CEO renews $44bn offer in shocking twist
Elon Musk looks set to purchase Twitter and take it private, months after trying to back out of the deal. Mr Musk revived his original offer of $44bn (£38bn) to purchase the company, which the tech platform has accepted.The billionaire made the offer of $54.20 a share in a letter to Twitter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.Twitter confirmed that it had received Mr Musk’s renewed offer.“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” a spokesperson said. “The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Elon Musk’s private texts from ex-wife Talulah Riley revealed after Westworld actress called on CEO to ‘delete’ Twitter
ELON Musk's actress ex-wife reportedly sent texts to the billionaire encouraging him to continue his Twitter takeover, new legal documents have revealed. Newly surfaced texts reveal that actress Talulah Riley, 37, weighed in on the $44billion legal battle where she motivated Musk to take down Twitter and combat "woke-ism." "Can...
Elon Musk Is Enraged
Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
Analysis: Why Elon Musk Should Run — Not Walk — Away From Twitter Deal
Even the richest person in the world makes a few mistakes. Similar to being in the markets, sometimes it is better to cut your losses and move on than to add on to a losing position. Unfortunately for Elon Musk and his wayward attempt to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR, there...
Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle
It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Cybertruck Doubling Up As A Boat? Elon Musk Explains The Mechanism Behind It
Elon Musk, who in late September disclosed that Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Cybertruck can briefly serve as a boat, took to Twitter to explain the mechanism behind the expanded utility. A Twitter user going by the handle @RGVaerialphotos mulled over the likely speed of the Cybertruck when it travels on...
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
Elon Musk's battle with Twitter shows that even the brashest, loudest leaders can face a reckoning
From charges of fraud to allegations of misconduct, Elon Musk is no stranger to scandal. Yet he maintains footing at the helm of four companies worth billions of dollars combined. Musk's ability to bounce back is a result of his cultlike fandom and leadership style, experts said. In addition to...
Elon Musk gets delay on legal reckoning over $44 billion offer but Twitter says he’s up to ‘mischief’
A Delaware judge on Thursday granted Elon Musk’s request to delay a pending trial over his $44 billion Twitter offer after the world’s richest human rekindled efforts to close the deal earlier this week following a July declaration that he was backing out. Twitter tried unsuccessfully to block the trial delay and suggested Musk was up to “mischief” in a legal filing.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s legal team: Twitter ordered whistleblower to destroy evidence
Elon Musk’s legal team threw some allegations against Twitter in a recent filing, with the Tesla CEO’s camp alleging that the social media company had ordered whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, its former head of security, to destroy evidence as part of his severance package. Even before...
daystech.org
Elon Musk Taps His Inner Trump in Twitter Machinations
It’s all enjoyable and video games till a choose will get concerned and the truth of penalties begins to set in. Maybe Elon Musk will purchase Twitter Inc. earlier than a court-appointed Oct. 28 deadline to finish the $44 billion acquisition rolls round. Maybe the value of Tesla Inc.’s shares, foreign money that Musk might have to depend on to assist pay for the deal, will bounce again from a grinding downturn. Maybe the seven banks which have organized a $13 billion mortgage — and stand to lose as a lot as $500 million on the transaction — will cling robust. Maybe the coalition of wealthy guys and enterprise capitalists who promised to chip in $7 billion to help Musk’s bid will stick round.
