Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
School environments and obesity: a systematic review of interventions and policies among school-age students in Latin America and the Caribbean
Karani Santhanakrishnan VimaleswaranÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8485-89302,7Â. International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The rapid rise in obesity rates among school children in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) could have a direct impact on the region's physical and mental health, disability, and mortality. This review presents the available interventions likely to reduce, mitigate and/or prevent obesity among school children in LAC by modifying the food and built environments within and around schools.
Nature.com
Two-year effects of semaglutide in adults with overweight or obesity: the STEP 5 trial
The STEP 5 trial assessed the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4"‰mg versus placebo (both plus behavioral intervention) for long-term treatment of adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, without diabetes. The co-primary endpoints were the percentage change in body weight and achievement of weight loss of â‰¥5% at week"‰104. Efficacy was assessed among all randomized participants regardless of treatment discontinuation or rescue intervention. From 5 October 2018 to 1 February 2019, 304 participants were randomly assigned to semaglutide 2.4"‰mg (n"‰="‰152) or placebo (n"‰="‰152), 92.8% of whom completed the trial (attended the end-of-trial safety visit). Most participants were female (236 (77.6%)) and white (283 (93.1%)), with a mean (s.d.) age of 47.3 (11.0)"‰years, body mass index of 38.5 (6.9)"‰kg"‰m"“2 and weight of 106.0 (22.0)"‰kg. The mean change in body weight from baseline to week"‰104 was âˆ’15.2% in the semaglutide group (n"‰="‰152) versus âˆ’2.6% with placebo (n"‰="‰152), for an estimated treatment difference of âˆ’12.6 %-points (95% confidence interval, âˆ’15.3 to âˆ’9.8; P"‰<"‰0.0001). More participants in the semaglutide group than in the placebo group achieved weight loss â‰¥5% from baseline at week"‰104 (77.1% versus 34.4%; P"‰<"‰0.0001). Gastrointestinal adverse events, mostly mild-to-moderate, were reported more often with semaglutide than with placebo (82.2% versus 53.9%). In summary, in adults with overweight (with at least one weight-related comorbidity) or obesity, semaglutide treatment led to substantial, sustained weight loss over 104"‰weeks versus placebo. NCT03693430.
Nature.com
Donor lymphocyte infusions after haploidentical stem cell transplantation with PTCY: A study on behalf of the EBMT cellular therapy & immunobiology working party
Donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) is a treatment option to prevent or treat relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). We here report data for 173 patients who received one or multiple DLIs after haploidentical-HCT with post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCY) at 47 EBMT centers from 2009 to 2018. Indication for DLI was: prophylactic for 59(34.3%), preemptive for 20(11.6%), and therapeutic for 93(54.1%). For the prophylactic group, the median number of DLIs was 1 (IQR:1"“2.5) with a median first dose of 0.1"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the preemptive 2 (IQR:1"“3) with 0.5"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the therapeutic 1 (IQR:1"“3) with 1"‰Ã—"‰106CD3+ Tcell/kg, respectively. OS after first DLI was 61% (46"“75%) for prophylactic, 40% (19"“61%) for preemptive, and 22% (13"“31%) for therapeutic. CI of II-IV aGVHD and cGVHD was 17%(7"“27%) and 53% (40"“67%) for the prophylactic, 20% (2"“38%) and 21% (3"“39%) for the preemptive, 17% (9"“24%) and 24% (15"“33%) for the therapeutic group, respectively. Our data show great variability in the indications and modalities of DLI across responding EBMT centers. Survival rates remain relatively low in patients with active disease. While the cumulative incidence of aGVHD appears acceptable, we showed a high incidence proportion of cGVHD in the prophylactic group, compared with preemptive and therapeutic DLI. These data should be investigated further in prospective clinical trials.
Nature.com
Plasma circulating microRNAs associated with obesity, body fat distribution, and fat mass: the Rotterdam Study
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) represent a class of small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally and are implicated in the pathogenesis of different diseases. Limited studies have investigated the association of circulating miRNAs with obesity and body fat distribution and their link to obesity-related diseases using population-based data.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Metagenomic DNA sequencing to quantify Mycobacterium tuberculosis DNA and diagnose tuberculosis
Tuberculosis (TB) remains a significant cause of mortality worldwide. Metagenomic next-generation sequencing has the potential to reveal biomarkers of active disease, identify coinfection, and improve detection for sputum-scarce or culture-negative cases. We conducted a large-scale comparative study of 428 plasma, urine, and oral swab samples from 334 individuals from TB endemic and non-endemic regions to evaluate the utility of a shotgun metagenomic DNA sequencing assay for tuberculosis diagnosis. We found that the composition of the control population had a strong impact on the measured performance of the diagnostic test: the use of a control population composed of individuals from a TB non-endemic region led to a test with nearly 100% specificity and sensitivity, whereas a control group composed of individuals from TB endemic regions exhibited a high background of nontuberculous mycobacterial DNA, limiting the diagnostic performance of the test. Using mathematical modeling and quantitative comparisons to matched qPCR data, we found that the burden of Mycobacterium tuberculosis DNA constitutes a very small fraction (0.04 or less) of the total abundance of DNA originating from mycobacteria in samples from TB endemic regions. Our findings suggest that the utility of a minimally invasive metagenomic sequencing assay for pulmonary tuberculosis diagnostics is limited by the low burden of M. tuberculosis and an overwhelming biological background of nontuberculous mycobacterial DNA.
Nature.com
Race and ethnicity moderate the associations between lifetime psychedelic use (MDMA and psilocybin) and psychological distress and suicidality
Psychedelic compounds have been linked to salutary mental health outcomes in both naturalistic and clinical settings; however, current research on psychedelics suffers from a lack of inclusion and focus on racial and ethnic minorities. Thus, the goal of our study was to assess whether race and ethnicity moderate the associations that naturalistic lifetime MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) use and psilocybin use share with past month psychological distress and past year suicidality (ideation and planning). Using data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) (2008"“2019) (N"‰="‰484,732), we conducted survey-weighted multivariable logistic regression to conduct interaction tests and to assess the associations that MDMA use and psilocybin use share with the aforementioned outcomes for each racial and ethnic group. Race and ethnicity significantly moderated the associations between MDMA and psilocybin use and psychological distress and suicidality. For White participants, MDMA and psilocybin use conferred lowered odds of all distress and suicidality outcomes. For racial and ethnic minorityÂ participants, the associations between psychedelic use and suicidality were far fewer. These findings invite further research into the impact of race, ethnicity, and other identity factors (e.g., socioeconomic status, sexual/gender minority status) on the effects of psychedelic substances.
Nature.com
Rats use strategies to make object choices in spontaneous object recognition tasks
Rodent spontaneous object recognition (SOR) paradigms are widely used to study the mechanisms of complex memory in many laboratories. Due to the absence of explicit reinforcement in these tasks, there is an underlying assumption that object exploratory behaviour is 'spontaneous'. However, rodents can strategise, readily adapting their behaviour depending on the current information available and prior predications formed from learning and memory. Here, using the object-place-context (episodic-like) recognition task and novel analytic methods relying on multiple trials within a single session, we demonstrate that rats use a context-based or recency-based object recognition strategy for the same types of trials, depending on task conditions. Exposure to occasional ambiguous conditions changed animals' responses towards a recency-based preference. However, more salient and predictable conditions led to animals exploring objects on the basis of episodic novelty reliant on contextual information. The results have important implications for future research using SOR tasks, especially in the way experimenters design, analyse and interpret object recognition experiments in non-human animals.
Nature.com
Efficacy of COVID-HIGIV in animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection
In late 2019 the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus emerged in China and quickly spread into a worldwide pandemic. It has caused millions of hospitalizations and deaths, despite the use of COVID-19 vaccines. Convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies emerged as major therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19. We have developed an anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIGIV), a potential improvement from using convalescent plasma. In this report the efficacy of COVID-HIGIV was evaluated in hamster and mouse models of SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-HIGIV treatment in both mice and hamsters significantly reduced the viral load in the lungs. Among COVID-HIGIV treated animals, infection-related body weight loss was reduced and the animals regained their baseline body weight faster than the PBS controls. In hamsters, COVID-HIGIV treatment reduced infection-associated lung pathology including lung inflammation, and pneumocyte hypertrophy in the lungs. These results support ongoing trials for outpatient treatment with COVID-HIGIV for safety and efficacy evaluation (NCT04910269, NCT04546581).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
The influence of alloying on slip intermittency and the implications for dwell fatigue in titanium
Dwell fatigue, the reduction in fatigue life experienced by titanium alloys due to holds at stresses as low as 60% of yield, has been implicated in several uncontained jet engine failures. Dislocation slip has long been observed to be an intermittent, scale-bridging phenomenon, similar to that seen in earthquakes but at the nanoscale, leading to the speculation that large stress bursts might promote the initial opening of a crack. Here we observe such stress bursts at the scale of individual grains in situ, using high energy X-ray diffraction microscopy in Ti"“7Al"“O alloys. This shows that the detrimental effect of precipitation of ordered Ti3Al is to increase the magnitude of rare priã€ˆaã€‰ and basã€ˆaã€‰ slip bursts associated with slip localisation. By contrast, the addition of trace O interstitials is beneficial, reducing the magnitude of slip bursts and promoting a higher frequency of smaller events. This is further evidence that the formation of long paths for easy basal plane slip localisation should be avoided when engineering titanium alloys against dwell fatigue.
Nature.com
Transforming agrifood production systems and supply chains with digital twins
Digital twins can transform agricultural production systems and supply chains, curbing greenhouse gas emissions, food waste and malnutrition. However, the potential of these advanced virtualization technologies is yet to be realized. Here, we consider the promise of digital twins across six typical agrifood supply chain steps and emphasize key implementation barriers.
Nature.com
Mortality by ribosomal sequencing (MoRS) provides a window into taxon-specific cell lysis
Microbes are by far the dominant biomass in the world's oceans and drive biogeochemical cycles that are critical to life on Earth. The composition of marine microbial communities is highly dynamic, spatially and temporally, with consequent effects on their functional roles. In part, these changes in composition result from viral lysis, which is taxon-specific and estimated to account for about half of marine microbial mortality. Here, we show that extracellular ribosomal RNA (rRNAext) is produced by viral lysis, and that specific lysed populations can be identified by sequencing rRNAext recovered from seawater samples. In ten seawater samples collected at five depths between the surface and 265"‰m during and following a phytoplankton bloom, lysis was detected in about 15% of 16,946 prokaryotic taxa, identified from amplicon sequence variants (ASVs), with lysis occurring in up to 34% of taxa within a water sample. The ratio of rRNAext to cellular rRNA (rRNAcell) was used as an index of taxon-specific lysis, and revealed that higher relative lysis was most commonly associated with copiotrophic bacteria that were in relatively low abundance, such as those in the genera Escherichia and Shigella spp., as well as members of the Bacteriodetes; whereas, relatively low lysis was more common in taxa that are often relatively abundant, such as members of the Pelagibacterales (i.e., SAR11 clade), cyanobacteria in the genus Synechococcus, and members of the phylum Thaumarchaeota (synonym, Nitrososphaerota) that comprised about 13"“15% of the 16 S rRNA gene sequences below 30"‰m. These results provide an explanation for the long-standing conundrum of why highly productive bacteria that are readily isolated from seawater are often in very low abundance. The ability to estimate taxon-specific cell lysis will help explore the distribution and abundance of microbial populations in nature.
Nature.com
Metasurface-driven full-space structured light for three-dimensional imaging
Structured light (SL)-based depth-sensing technology illuminates the objects with an array of dots, and backscattered light is monitored to extract three-dimensional information. Conventionally, diffractive optical elements have been used to form laser dot array, however, the field-of-view (FOV) and diffraction efficiency are limited due to their micron-scale pixel size. Here, we propose a metasurface-enhanced SL-based depth-sensing platform that scatters high-density ~10"‰K dot array over the 180Â° FOV by manipulating light at subwavelength-scale. As a proof-of-concept, we place face masks one on the beam axis and the other 50Â° apart from axis within distance of 1"‰m and estimate the depth information using a stereo matching algorithm. Furthermore, we demonstrate the replication of the metasurface using the nanoparticle-embedded-resin (nano-PER) imprinting method which enables high-throughput manufacturing of the metasurfaces on any arbitrary substrates. Such a full-space diffractive metasurface may afford ultra-compact depth perception platform for face recognition and automotive robot vision applications.
Nature.com
Development and large-scale validation of the Watch Walk wrist-worn digital gait biomarkers
Digital gait biomarkers (including walking speed) indicate functional decline and predict hospitalization and mortality. However, waist or lower-limb devices often used are not designed for continuous life-long use. While wrist devices are ubiquitous and many large research repositories include wrist-sensor data, widely accepted and validated digital gait biomarkers derived from wrist-worn accelerometers are not available yet. Here we describe the development of advanced signal processing algorithms that extract digital gait biomarkers from wrist-worn devices and validation using 1-week data from 78,822 UK Biobank participants. Our gait biomarkers demonstrate good test"“retest-reliability, strong agreement with electronic walkway measurements of gait speed and self-reported pace and significantly discriminate individuals with poor self-reported health. With the almost universal uptake of smart-watches, our algorithms offer a new approach to remotely monitor life-long population level walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution, evaluate disease progression, predict risk of adverse events and provide digital gait endpoints for clinical trials.
Nature.com
Current stress minimization for isolated dual active bridge DC"“DC converter
This paper presents a new phase-shift modulation for isolated dual active bridge (DAB) direct current"“direct current (DC"“DC) converter. The proposed technique aims to minimize the maximum current stress of the converter, which could directly increase the efficiency and reduce the device losses. This modulation technique controls the converter power through only two phase-shift angles or two degrees of freedom; one phase shift is used between the legs of its first bridge and the other one between the legs of the second bridge. Although the traditional single-phase shift (SPS) technique has only one degree of freedom, it suffers from many drawbacks in terms of high current stress and reverse circulating power flow, which decrease the converter efficiency. On the other hand, increasing the number of phase-shift angles can enhance the system performance but also increase the control complexity. Thus, a comparative analysis between the proposed modulation technique and the traditional SPS was conducted; the new method showed better performance in terms of current stress reduction, along with implementation simplicity.
Nature.com
One-step direct conversion of methane to methanol with water in non-thermal plasma
Achieving methane-to-methanol is challenging under mild conditions. In this study, methanol is synthesized by one-step direction conversion of CH4 with H2O at room temperature under atmospheric pressure in non-thermal plasma (NTP). This route is characterized by the use of methane and liquid water as the reactants, which enables the transfer of the methanol product to the liquid phase in time to inhibit its further decomposition and conversion. Therefore, the obtained product is free of carbon dioxide. The reaction products include gas and liquid-phase hydrocarbons, CO, CH3OH, and C2H5OH. The combination of plasma and semiconductor materials increases the production rate of methanol. In addition, the addition of Ar or He considerably increases the production rate and selectivity of methanol. The highest production rate of methanol and selectivity in liquid phase can reach 56.7"‰mmol"‰gcatâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 and 93%, respectively. Compared with the absence of a catalyst and added gas, a more than 5-fold increase in the methanol production rate is achieved.
Nature.com
A novel intelligent displacement prediction model of karst tunnels
Karst is a common engineering environment in the process of tunnel construction, which poses a serious threat to the construction and operation, and the theory on calculating the settlement without the assumption of semi-infinite half-space is lack. Meanwhile, due to the limitation of test conditions or field measurement, the settlement of high-speed railway tunnel in Karst region is difficult to control and predict effectively. In this study, a novel intelligent displacement prediction model, following the machine learning (ML) incorporated with the finite difference method, is developed to evaluate the settlement of the tunnel floor. A back propagation neural network (BPNN) algorithm and a random forest (RF) algorithm are used herein, while the Bayesian regularization is applied to improve the BPNN and the Bayesian optimization is adopted for tuning the hyperparameters of RF. The newly proposed model is employed to predict the settlement of Changqingpo tunnel floor, located in the southeast of Yunnan Guizhou Plateau, China. Numerical simulations have been performed on the Changqingpo tunnel in terms of variety of karst size, and locations. Validations of the numerical simulations have been validated by the field data. A data set of 456 samples based on the numerical results is constructed to evaluate the accuracy of models' predictions. The correlation coefficients of the optimum BPNN and BR model in testing set are 0.987 and 0.925, respectively, indicating that the proposed BPNN model has more great potential to predict the settlement of tunnels located in karst areas. The case study of Changqingpo tunnel in karst region has demonstrated capability of the intelligent displacement prediction model to well predict the settlement of tunnel floor in Karst region.
Nature.com
Analysis of the robustness and dynamics of spin-locking preparations for the detection of oscillatory magnetic fields
Extracting quantitative information of neuronal signals by non-invasive imaging is an outstanding challenge for understanding brain function and pathology. However, state-of-the-art techniques offer low sensitivity to deep electrical sources. Stimulus induced rotary saturation is a recently proposed magnetic resonance imaging sequence that detects oscillatory magnetic fields using a spin-lock preparation. Phantom experiments and simulations proved its efficiency and sensitivity, but the susceptibility of the method to field inhomogeneities is still not well understood. In this study, we simulated and analyzed the dynamic of three spin-lock preparations and their response to field inhomogeneities in the presence of a resonant oscillating field. We show that the composite spin-lock preparation is more robust against field variations within the double resonance effect. In addition, we tested the capability of the chosen composite spin-lock preparation to recover information about the spectral components of a composite signal. This study sets the bases to move one step further towards the clinical application of MR-based neuronal current imaging.
Nature.com
ISG15 conjugation to proteins on nascent DNA mitigates DNA replication stress
The pathways involved in suppressing DNA replication stress and the associated DNA damage are critical to maintaining genome integrity. The Mre11 complex is unique among double strand break (DSB) repair proteins for its association with the DNA replication fork. Here we show that Mre11 complex inactivation causes DNA replication stress and changes in the abundance of proteins associated with nascent DNA. One of the most highly enriched proteins at the DNA replication fork upon Mre11 complex inactivation was the ubiquitin like protein ISG15. Mre11 complex deficiency and drug induced replication stress both led to the accumulation of cytoplasmic DNA and the subsequent activation of innate immune signaling via cGAS-STING-Tbk1. This led to ISG15 induction and protein ISGylation, including constituents of the replication fork. ISG15 plays a direct role in preventing replication stress. Deletion of ISG15 was associated with replication fork stalling, tonic ATR activation, genomic aberrations, and sensitivity to aphidicolin. These data reveal a previously unrecognized role for ISG15 in mitigating DNA replication stress and promoting genomic stability.
'Every part of the system is broke.' Concerns rise over state of mental health
Often when mental health episodes reach a breaking point, police are involved in what has likely already been a struggle for that person and loved ones.
Comments / 0