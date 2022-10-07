ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

houstoniannews.com

Kats Fall to an Aggie Comeback

Sam Houston Bearkat volleyball lost in five sets Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum to the New Mexico State Aggies. The Bearkats (6-14, 3-3) started with a tight set one win over the Aggies (10-6, 3-2) by a score of 25-21. The Bearkats at one point during the first set...
LAS CRUCES, NM
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee

Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
NORMANGEE, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
houstoniannews.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Opens New Hiring Office

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice held an event Saturday at the West Hill Mall to commemorate the opening of the new recruitment office. Inside the new offices were murals showing members of the faculty, televisions with promo videos, and cubicles for members to sit in. Gustavo Arana, the Talent...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX
People

A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested

Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
HOUSTON, TX
WGNO

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
MCALLEN, TX
KBTX.com

3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
BRYAN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Edinburg Chamber Welcomes Board President Mario Lizcano

Mario Lizcano, administrator of Corporate Affairs at DHR Health, is the new president of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Lizcano’s term began on Oct. 1 with him succeeding Michael Williamson, current executive vice president of commercial lending at Texas National Bank. Lizcano’s service to the chamber...
EDINBURG, TX

