houstoniannews.com
Kats Fall to an Aggie Comeback
Sam Houston Bearkat volleyball lost in five sets Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum to the New Mexico State Aggies. The Bearkats (6-14, 3-3) started with a tight set one win over the Aggies (10-6, 3-2) by a score of 25-21. The Bearkats at one point during the first set...
South Texas resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket
The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game.
Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show
Some people in the audience were heard booing in response to the endorsement.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
riograndeguardian.com
Treviño: Let’s shuttle those visiting McAllen for business to Hidalgo’s historic district
HIDALGO, Texas – Let’s have a shuttle service from the McAllen hotels surrounding the city’s convention center to the city of Hidalgo’s historic district. That way, all the visiting business men and women who are at a loose end following their conventions can see some historic local attractions.
Texas resident claims $19 million lotto jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
$4 million Mega Millions ticket won by South Texas resident
As DJ Khaled has said time and time again, and as Cooper Rush keeps his undefeated record alive as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback, "Another one."
houstoniannews.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Opens New Hiring Office
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice held an event Saturday at the West Hill Mall to commemorate the opening of the new recruitment office. Inside the new offices were murals showing members of the faculty, televisions with promo videos, and cubicles for members to sit in. Gustavo Arana, the Talent...
Police in Iowa catch a wanted fugitive from Texas
The Council Bluffs Iowa Police have helped capture one of Texas most wanted criminals. That’s where Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen was arrested Thursday.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
KSAT 12
Riddikulus: Texas neighbor responds to Harry Potter Halloween decor with Voldemort inflatable
MCALLEN, Texas – A Texas woman got ready for Halloween with some Harry Potter decor, but her neighbor’s reaction triggered a now-viral TikTok. Mariel Vara set up the wizarding trio, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, in her front yard on Sept. 28. The next day, however,...
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
KSAT 12
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson at Houston area construction site, police say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a grandfather accidentally killed his grandson at a construction site in Spring on Wednesday morning. According to the Spring Fire Department, the 22-year-old construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston in Spring.
valleybusinessreport.com
Edinburg Chamber Welcomes Board President Mario Lizcano
Mario Lizcano, administrator of Corporate Affairs at DHR Health, is the new president of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Lizcano’s term began on Oct. 1 with him succeeding Michael Williamson, current executive vice president of commercial lending at Texas National Bank. Lizcano’s service to the chamber...
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
