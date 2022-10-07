Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast
This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
kezi.com
Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way
EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
hh-today.com
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
kykn.com
City Council to Consider Adding Housing Status to Salem’s Protected Classes
Salem, Ore. — On Monday, October 10, 2022, Salem City Council will consider adding housing status as a protected class to its more than 50-year-old anti-discrimination code. The move to add a section on housing status alongside other identities known as “protected classes,” including race, religion, and sexual orientation would, in effect, prohibit discrimination based on housing status in Salem. The protection is not currently envisioned in Oregon’s Revised Statute.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
kezi.com
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
kykn.com
Report: Salem residents spend $2,025 per month on household bills; 1.1% higher than national average
Doxo’s recently released report (50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022) that ranks America’s largest cities by amount spent on household bills. In addition to insights for these cities, Doxo also has household spend information for Salem, including the following:. The average Salem household pays $2,025 a...
goeasternoregon.com
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
focushillsboro.com
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
salkeiz.k12.or.us
No School Days
Leslie Lions, this is a friendly reminder that we have no school days coming up to plan accordingly. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Leslie will be closed for the day to allow staff to participate in a required training. This non-student contact day will affect only Salem-Keizer schools listed below. Because we meet the required instructional hours, your student will not have to make up that day:
kptv.com
Firefighters put out boat fire in Newberg
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Hazmat crews are on the scene of a boat fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said on Sunday, firefighters responded to Rogers Landing in Newberg for a boat on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
yamhilladvocate.com
Retired Newberg Police Chief Brian Casey’s Opinion on City Council Elections
During my 28 years with the Newberg Police Department, I worked directly with the City Council and 5 Mayors for 20 years including 13 years as Chief of Police. City Councilors are supposed to be non-partisan and non-political. In my opinion the council and mayor have a socialist political agenda they are forcing onto the community whether we like it or not.
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats’ emergency preparedness committee in turmoil over cache proposal stalled by city hall and council
YACHATS — Some members of Yachats’ Emergency Preparedness Committee are clashing with the city over how to best help people survive a tsunami. Frustrated by what they see as inaction, they’re circulating a petition to muster support for a proposal to increase the number of “caches” — big metal shipping containers holding emergency supplies.
Motorcyclist critical after crash with 2 cars in Salem
Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
