Leslie Lions, this is a friendly reminder that we have no school days coming up to plan accordingly. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Leslie will be closed for the day to allow staff to participate in a required training. This non-student contact day will affect only Salem-Keizer schools listed below. Because we meet the required instructional hours, your student will not have to make up that day:

SALEM, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO