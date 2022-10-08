ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

One person shot, another in custody following incident in Saginaw

Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night. Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

1 injured, 1 arrested in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigated a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw Saturday night and arrested the suspect. Police were called to the 100 block of South Charles St. for a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on October 8. A 23-year-old Saginaw man was shot and allegedly assaulted. Police said...
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Oakland University assault case

Oakland University police have arrested a suspect in relation to a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident on campus last Monday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office fugitive apprehension team assisted in the arrest Friday, according to an Oakland University news release. The victim of the assault was walking in front...
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
DETROIT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Saginaw man accused of breaking into 74-year-old man’s home, robbing him with boxcutter, takes plea

SAGINAW, MI — Accused of forcing his way into an elderly man home and robbing him, a Saginaw man opted to accept a plea deal rather than face a jury. Michael A. Knights, 43, on Sept. 27 appeared before Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson and pleaded no contest to one count of unarmed robbery. The charge is a 15-year felony, though Knights pleaded as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which increases the maximum potential penalty to 25 years.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak crime: Police say motorist in low-speed chase had knife, bearded dragon lizard in car; Panhandler calls police over man selling flowers on her corner

A Southfield woman that police say had a bearded dragon lizard and a knife in her car is jailed on $25,000 bond after she led them on a low-speed chase. Police said they first tried to pull Yaronnica Harris over for driving with expired plates at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday near 12 Mile and Campbell roads.
ROYAL OAK, MI

