Autumn is primetime for all things apple; apple pie, apple cider, and especially the Big Apple. There are infinite ways to enjoy the fall time in New York. You can stroll through Central Park with a hot treat in-hand to view the fall foliage, go on a wild shopping spree on Fifth Avenue, or feast on warm pasta in the Little Italy neighborhood. But if you really hope to dig into the magic of the city and find the coolest activities available, #nychiddengems on TikTok is essential viewing before you plan your trip. Whether you’re spending your time in Midtown, strolling through Soho, or exploring the outer boroughs, check out these amazing hidden gems in New York City to visit in fall 2022, according to TikTok.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO