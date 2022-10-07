Read full article on original website
Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some city parks
NEW YORK -- A turf war is pitting some New York City parents against some players of pickleball.The game so popular, it dominates the real estate at Passannante Ballfield in the West Village.Some are just now getting introduced to pickleball -- "a mini-tennis game with paddles" is one player's description -- while others blast it as a pastime taking over too much city park land."I can see the court playing from my apartment window," one woman said. "I actually rollerblade, and I'm not able to access this court."Pickleball enthusiast David Kass says the vast majority of players are cooperative and...
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
Sukkah vandalized in Manhattan ahead of Jewish holiday Sukkot
A sukkah in New York City was vandalized overnight on Saturday just a day before the start of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
Crowds Pack LI Fall Festival for Rides, Food
The Long Island Fall Festival was in full swing Saturday, with many food vendors drawing long lines as people strolled the perimeter of Heckscher Park or took their children on carnival rides.
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
News 12
'A beautiful personality.' Slain football teammate remembered at Half Hollow Hills West game
Half Hollow Hills West High School football team had a game Saturday in remembrance of one of their own. It was an emotional halftime ceremony for the family from Dix Hills who were surrounded by the football team during a presentation. The jersey of 21-year-old Luis Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez was presented to his mother. Her son was gunned down in Huntington Station back in August 2021.
Eater
The Pies Are Electric at Brooklyn’s Newest Pizzeria
New York City is the pizza capital of the world. With our indigenous coal ovens, stacked ovens, and focaccia stylings as bedrock, we absorb pizzas from different parts of the United States, Italy, and the world — including Argentina and France (though Tunisia’s canned-tuna-and-boiled-egg pizza still eludes us).
Smithtown resident to take center stage with Radio City Rockettes
The magic of the holiday season will soon take over New York City and what more iconic way to celebrate than with the Rockettes!
Sprawling Hamptons estate ‘La Dune’ listed for $150 million
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The recent relisting of an oceanfront compound in Southampton could become the priciest real estate ever sold in an exclusive string of seaside communities popular among New York City’s most affluent residents. According to CNBC, owner Louise Blouin, an art magazine publisher and collector, has...
cohaitungchi.com
18 Best Things to Do in NYC in the Winter
New York City is definitely my favorite city in the world. I love the energy, the culture, the food, the scenery, and the people. The weather in the winter, not so much. You are reading: Things to do in manhattan in the winter | 18 Best Things to Do in NYC in the Winter.
Mayor Eric Adams parties with celebs before calling state of emergency
Nightlife loving Mayor Eric Adams was partying past 1a.m. Friday morning with rappers French Montana and Ja Rule — just hours before declaring a state of emergency in New York City over the migrant crisis. The partying pol was spotted on Thursday night at his controversial pal, convicted money launderer Zhan “Johnny” Petrosyants’s restaurant, Osteria La Baia, for a birthday party for real estate agent Eleonora Srugo before heading to an East Village, NYC, nightclub. Adams can be seen in Instagram Stories from the bash at La Baia, along with French Montana and Ja Rule, who was famously dismissed from a $100 million...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
New Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ based on true story of New Jersey home
WESTFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — “The Watcher,” a brand-new thriller series on Netflix, is based on a horrifying true tale. The story centers on a family that bought a house in Westfield, New Jersey. They soon began receiving threatening messages from someone who claimed to be watching the house while it was being renovated. PIX11’s John […]
actionnews5.com
Plastic surgery bundling booms but beware
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Social media, cell phone cameras and video conferencing apps like Zoom and Teams drove a significant uptick in facial plastic surgeries over the past couple of years. Now, the trend is pivoting back to the body, says top New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
longisland.com
Man Dressed as a Woman Robs Bank in Commack
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Commack Saturday. A man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, at. approximately 11:30 a.m. and a handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the...
Watch: Burglars steal $50K in jewelry, cash from Queens home
QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects made off with about $50,000 in cash and jewelry after they were caught on video burglarizing a Queens home last month, authorities said. The suspects allegedly broke a rear sliding door to gain access to the home on 241st Street and 83rd Avenue on Sept. 29 at around 12:45 p.m., […]
Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way for Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists say a volatile weather pattern could bring the risk of summery severe thunderstorms to wintertime snowflakes in just a few days' time, as a potent cold front crashes through the region. The weekend started off with the first of two cool spells for the region. Afternoon high temperatures...
Elite Daily
15 Hidden Gems In New York City Even Locals Don’t Know About
Autumn is primetime for all things apple; apple pie, apple cider, and especially the Big Apple. There are infinite ways to enjoy the fall time in New York. You can stroll through Central Park with a hot treat in-hand to view the fall foliage, go on a wild shopping spree on Fifth Avenue, or feast on warm pasta in the Little Italy neighborhood. But if you really hope to dig into the magic of the city and find the coolest activities available, #nychiddengems on TikTok is essential viewing before you plan your trip. Whether you’re spending your time in Midtown, strolling through Soho, or exploring the outer boroughs, check out these amazing hidden gems in New York City to visit in fall 2022, according to TikTok.
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
