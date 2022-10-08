Read full article on original website
NYPD: Four Women From Queensbridge Houses Wanted for Bizarre Robbery on N Train
Four women who live in Queensbridge Houses are wanted for a bizarre subway robbery where they allegedly attacked two young women on an Astoria-bound N train earlier this month while dressed in neon green bodysuits. The NYPD is looking to locate Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Subway rider hit in head with pair of scissors
NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources
Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
Watch: Burglars steal $50K in jewelry, cash from Queens home
QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects made off with about $50,000 in cash and jewelry after they were caught on video burglarizing a Queens home last month, authorities said. The suspects allegedly broke a rear sliding door to gain access to the home on 241st Street and 83rd Avenue on Sept. 29 at around 12:45 p.m., […]
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Man, woman stab victim to death on Bronx bus; 3rd transit killing in 10 days
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
15-year-old robbed on the train by three men
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old was riding southbound on the No. 5 train when three men walked up to him and demanded his items while showing off a handgun, police said. Around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, the victim was riding the No. 5 train at the Sexton Place and East Gunhill Road subway […]
nypressnews.com
NYPD Highway Patrol making concerted effort to crack down on
NEW YORK — The city is cracking down on a growing problem — cars with illegal and counterfeit license plates. Police say many have been linked to crimes across the city. The NYPD recently CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis a behind-the-scenes look at how investigators are tackling this issue.
Driver hits pedestrian, building in Washington Heights; Victim opens fire on driver: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian hit by a car in Washington Heights on Saturday pulled out a gun and shot at the driver, police said. The driver, 30, allegedly struck the pedestrian, then crashed into a building at West 167th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. When […]
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Police Impound “Hot Rod” With Illegal, Loud, Exhaust
The comments were divided, with some saying thanks to the police for taking this loud exhaust off the streets, but others saying that the noise is too loud already, and that the YPD should be taking care of more serious criminal matters. We think that the impounding of this vehicle...
Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Arrest made in unprovoked fatal subway stabbing in the Bronx
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider in an unprovoked attack was arrested Saturday and charged with his murder, police said. Clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest in the death of Charles Moore, police said. “He was a […]
Man survives getting hit by 'A' train in Midtown while on subway tracks
A 22-year-old is alive after being struck by an MTA subway in Manhattan early Sunday.
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Woman hit in head with chair inside Queens Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly hit another woman with a chair in an unprovoked attack inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Queens last month. A 69-year-old woman was sitting inside the doughnut shop on Parsons Boulevard near Archer Avenue around 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 when the suspect picked […]
Follow the money: Man who hauled off 7 ATMs filled with $100K is arrested, police say
A Jersey City man who stole ATMs from at least seven locations in a two-week span and got away with more than $100,000 in proceeds has been arrested, authorities said Friday. Laquan Wright, 30, was arrested Oct. 4 after an investigation by the Jersey City Police Department’s Major Case Unit and he was charged with multiple burglary offenses related to the ATM thefts that occurred between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
LI police officer injured after drunk driver crashes into patrol car
A 33-year-old Long Island man was arrested early Sunday after driving drunk and hitting a police vehicle, injuring the officer, officials said.
Man, 35, fatally stabbed during dispute on Brooklyn street
A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death during an assault on a Brooklyn street Saturday and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.
