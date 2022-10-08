Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Johnson will fight for issues that matter to us
Steve Johnson for State Senator District 1 is the best choice. He is honest, supports funding quality public education, is a supporter of women’s privacy rights to make informed health decisions with her doctor, is a proponent of public lands, and will fight to reduce property taxes. He has been a life-long resident of North Idaho and believes in preserving our rural lifestyle.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Beware of smear tactics in midterm election
I am concerned over the smear tactics used in the last Republican primary — and concerned that we might see a repeat in the upcoming midterm election. For instance, Jim Woodward has been our state senator to the Idaho Legislature from District 1 for the last two terms, doing an outstanding job representing Boundary County and part of Bonner County. But I was dismayed to see that such an excellent senator was defeated in the recent Republican primary by what I considered to be a smear campaign by his opponent.
Bonner County Daily Bee
'We are safe now'
PRIEST RIVER — “We are safe now.”. The simple, yet profound, message was the title of a chalk art piece outside of the Priest River Ministry’s office. The little girl who drew it had arrived at the center with her mother that day, one of countless children helped throughout the group’s 20-year existence.
Coeur d'Alene Press
New pastor on the block
The new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Coeur d'Alene gave his first Sunday sermon Sept. 18. “We have just always felt a draw to communities that are vibrant, active and exciting, and Coeur d’Alene is certainly one of those," McLane Stone said, seated in his office on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
Bonner County Daily Bee
A few thoughts on streets, politics
Sandpoint's street maintenance is abysmal, almost nonexistent. Unswept street leads to clogged storm drains, un-repaired street damage leads to street replacement. Most damage has existed years. The last two years under President Joe Biden's control have been disastrous, most of Biden's decisions have been irresponsible and ill-advised. During the Democrat's...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A CHAMBER: North Idaho College needs your support this November
Since 1933, North Idaho College has played a central role in driving the health of our region’s economy. In addition to educating our future workforce (87% of NIC students are Idaho residents), NIC fuels the overall success of our community by providing thousands of jobs and millions in local revenue. They’ve also given $1,700,000 in NIC Foundation scholarships and student aid to students.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 9, 2022
Pvt. Tim LaMarche, son of Mr. and Mrs. Milan LaMarche, Sagle, graduated basic training at Fort Ord, Calif., and is stationed at Fort Polk, La., taking administrative OJT. He is married to the former Connie Puckett and they have one son, David. •••. PUNT PASS AND KICK WINNERS. Frank...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Come get a taste
More than a wine retail store, Terroir Fine Wine has opened in Suite 6 at 4025 Government Way. Sommelier (credential wine stewart) owner Trevor Treller offers wine classes (tastings with educational instruction), a monthly wine club and an on-premise wine license for guests to enjoy wine in a leather seating area.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bridge replacement begins Monday
CLARK FORK — The U.S. Forest Service will begin replacement work on the Johnson Creek Bridge near Clark Fork River starting Monday, Oct. 10. Located on the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille, the bridge will remain closed to public use for the duration of the project with an expected completion in February 2023. During that time, travelers should use alternate driving routes.
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fire threat lessens in area
BONNERS FERRY — While recent warmer weather has increased fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex, the threat is much lower than earlier in the season, Bonners Ferry Ranger District officials said. "As anticipated, fire activity has picked up the last few days with warmer and drier conditions," they...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Complex fire activity slows
BONNERS FERRY — Some of the gear is coming out. In areas around properties where the threat is significantly reduced, Bonners Ferry Ranger District officials said on Kootenai River Complex fire crews will begin removing structure protection equipment where it is no longer needed. "Crews will communicate with property...
Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared
FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal car versus pedestrian crash in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — A 23-year-old man from Newport was hospitalized after he reportedly struck three people with his car in Oldtown, Idaho. The incident killed a female juvenile and hospitalized her grandmother and another male juvenile. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the incident occurred on Friday at approximately...
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fees half off on Pet Adoption Day
COEUR d’ALENE — Locals will remember it all started with Toyota Yoda in the mid-'80s. Doug Parker brought his blocky bull terrier to appear in commercials by his side and the rest is history. “No one had dogs in commercials back then and we wanted to do something...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff’s office shares name, photo of missing man in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) shared a picture of 44-year-old Richard Curran Thursday morning, as they prepared to launch a second day of searching for the missing camper. Curran went missing near Pegleg Mountain, which is located along the Idaho/Montana border. The Kootenai...
FOX 28 Spokane
Missing man found unharmed in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – 44-year-old Richard Curran was found safe and unharmed Friday morning, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). He went missing on the evening of Oct. 5 from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain. Updated: Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office...
inlander.com
Candle in the Woods immerses guests in a welcoming, gourmet taste of the Inland Northwest
From the moment you step in the door at Candle in the Woods, you're made to feel right at home as someone hands you a drink — in my case, sommelier Noelle Loparco holds out a glass of sangria — and tells you to go mingle with the other guests "out back."
