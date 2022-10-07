Read full article on original website
Related
Scribe
54 Cannon St
Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
Scribe
400 Blake St.
B5-2x2 Blake - Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit , fully appliance stainless steel appliances along with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of closet space and bright windows. Location. 400 Blake St., New Haven, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1825. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 10/07/2022. Listing...
Scribe
31 Ferris Ave
The IVE at Ferris - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems with Nest ™ wifi thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. Most apartments have a Washer/Dryer in the unit which means never having to carry your laundry to a laundromat. Located steps from Norwalk Hospital it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and a quick drive to get to Historic South Norwalk and the train station!
Scribe
138 Flax Hill Road
The IVE at 138 Flax Hill - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that's why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! We are pet-friendly, and many of our residents have dogs and cats in their units! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it's a shopper's paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and the train station!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary
A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
Register Citizen
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
Plainville raises money for St. Jude’s with spooky Halloween decorations
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A family in Plainville is getting in the Halloween spirit — while also raising money for a good cause. The home at 30 Rockwell Ave. has more than just a scary-good setup. Danielle Alfonso and her family are raising money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital. This is their second year teaming […]
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Tenants Claim Numerous Health and Safety Violations at ‘Luxury’ Apartments
STAMFORD — On a late afternoon in June, Victor Perez finished a day of work in the home office of his apartment near the top of the 22-story Infinity building and went into the living room. Perez sat on the couch and wondered whether the property management office for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead, two injured in Bridgeport Fairfield Avenue shooting: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street on Saturday. Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man who appeared to have been shot […]
Haunting at the Ridge debuts at Powder Ridge Mountain Park￼
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween attraction that started 30 years ago is making its debut at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield. The Haunting at the Ridge is a unique haunted attraction because it starts with a suspenseful 10-minute ski lift to the top of the mountain. Graveyard Productions put on the attraction. It has […]
sheltonherald.com
Rivian eyes Shelton for its only CT electric vehicle service site
SHELTON — A national electric vehicle company is poised to call Shelton home. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked that staff prepare a favorable resolution for an application by Rivian, a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric trucks and vans which is seeking to lease space at 2 Mountain View Drive.
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Bridgeport Shooting
One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street around 1:40 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man. He was...
Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says
Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
Comments / 0