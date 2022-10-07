Read full article on original website
Scribe
54 Cannon St
Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
Scribe
77 Renchy St
ONE BEDROOM IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD - One bedroom on second floor of a two family home. Located in a quiet neighborhood this apartment offers in unit washer dryer. Private entrance through rear porch and fenced in back yard. Small dogs are allowed. 2 months security deposit and renters insurance required.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Tenants Claim Numerous Health and Safety Violations at ‘Luxury’ Apartments
STAMFORD — On a late afternoon in June, Victor Perez finished a day of work in the home office of his apartment near the top of the 22-story Infinity building and went into the living room. Perez sat on the couch and wondered whether the property management office for...
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
trumbulltimes.com
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire On Hope Street
2022-10-17@3:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a fire on Hope Street in the Black Rock section of town. Chief Hathaway told me no one was home at the time of the fire. No reported injuries and the fire marshal is on the way to investigate the cause of the fire.
Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary
A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
sheltonherald.com
Rivian eyes Shelton for its only CT electric vehicle service site
SHELTON — A national electric vehicle company is poised to call Shelton home. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked that staff prepare a favorable resolution for an application by Rivian, a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric trucks and vans which is seeking to lease space at 2 Mountain View Drive.
Nonprofit that helps people get housing holds fundraiser in Bridgeport
The head of a Bridgeport group fighting homelessness has thanked the public for making their annual fundraiser a big success.
NewsTimes
From a 20-year hobby to a business, New Milford resident to open store specializing in aquatics
NEW MILFORD — After turning his longtime hobby into a small business, Cameron Atherton anticipates opening a retail location for his business YoCamron’s Aquatics in New Milford later this fall. A resident of New Milford, Atherton said he’s been into aquatics as a hobby for 20 years and...
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every New Haven-Milford, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide
2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Columbus Day parade returns to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Columbus Day parade and street festival is making a full return to the city after a two-year hiatus. The parade will take place on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Madison Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The parade is bigger than ever, according to a statement from the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. But that's not the only change.
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
