therecipecritic.com

Homemade Pita Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
Allrecipes.com

Got No Beef Stew

I like to joke about not knowing current food prices, since I have a corporate expense account, but as inflation continues to rage, people aren't finding that type of humor as funny as they used to. Maybe they never did, but the point is even a kept man such as myself realizes that the price of meat at the market these days is very high, and that was the inspiration for this beefless beef stew.
msn.com

Delicious Pumpkin French Toast Casserole Bake

This delicious pumpkin French toast casserole bake is an easy and tasty breakfast casserole. Here's how to make it for your family!. Fall is officially here. We can now talk pumpkin, pumpkin spice and everything nice, right?. If you're like me, you're a sucker for fall flavors and all the...
KXAN

Best fall beverages, including homemade pumpkin spice lattes

Fall is known for some of the year’s most popular holidays, cooler temperatures and beautiful foliage. Still, for some, it’s all about the drinks that seem to taste best during the season — many incorporate pumpkin, spices and other flavors that make it feel like autumn has arrived. Whether you love coffee, tea or something else, there is likely a fall beverage for you.
BHG

Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough

There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Fruit Salad Spring Rolls

Our fruit salad spring rolls are the perfect healthy dessert, quick to make, and a fun way to get that sweet treat into your day. We’re all fans of savory spring rolls, but delicate rice paper can be used to wrap up fruits as well — in this case watermelon, green apple, and pineapple. These spring rolls are then dipped in our rich, protein-packed tahini, yogurt and cocoa dip. They are the kind of dessert that feels decadent but are quick to make and get most of their sweetness naturally from fruit.
snapshotsincursive.com

Hawaiian Mac Salad

What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Hawaiian Mac Salad! Some things get a reputation for being “island food”. This is one of them. It was created out of economic necessity, just as SPAM® became a household staple. Both survived due to their lack of being perishable in a tropical climate as well as being tasty and affordable. The flavor of this Mac salad is so unique, it continues to remain a constant plate lunch for workers, surfers, schools, and just about anyone. Check out fish markets, food trucks, roadside stands, diners, and grocery store delis. Hawaiian Mac Salad pairs beautifully with fresh fish and a scoop of white rice. Now you can make it yourself without the cost of a plane ticket to the Hawaiian Islands.
Family Proof

Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
