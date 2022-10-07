Read full article on original website
This Colombian businesswoman is changing the game creating healthy and tasty versions of classic desserts
Embarking on a healthier lifestyle can be a little tricky. From adapting to a new strict diet, to finding an effective workout routine, we understand it might be difficult to give up certain things we like, including delicious foods we enjoy. This is what Viviana Sarmiento, a Colombian chef...
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
You Would Never Know These Gooey, Glazy Cinnamon Rolls Are Vegan—They're So Decadent!
Plant-based blogger, social star and cookbook author Hannah Sunderani of Two Spoons is sharing her recipe for vegan cinnamon rolls that are so fluffy, gooey, sweet and cinnamony, they even passed the test with her non-vegan friends who never knew the difference. "These vegan cinnamon rolls are truly the best...
Allrecipes.com
Got No Beef Stew
I like to joke about not knowing current food prices, since I have a corporate expense account, but as inflation continues to rage, people aren't finding that type of humor as funny as they used to. Maybe they never did, but the point is even a kept man such as myself realizes that the price of meat at the market these days is very high, and that was the inspiration for this beefless beef stew.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland mom's schoolbook sandwich recipe is a fun add to kids' lunchboxes
Looking for a school lunch idea for the kids? Try the "schoolbooks sandwiches" recipe by Carlena Davis. The instructional video has been viewed over 92,000 times on Instagram.
14 Latin American Chefs Shared The Cooking Hacks That'll Bring Your Food To A Whole New Level
Not only does charring peppers boost their flavor profile, it also makes me feel very fancy and professional.
msn.com
Delicious Pumpkin French Toast Casserole Bake
This delicious pumpkin French toast casserole bake is an easy and tasty breakfast casserole. Here's how to make it for your family!. Fall is officially here. We can now talk pumpkin, pumpkin spice and everything nice, right?. If you're like me, you're a sucker for fall flavors and all the...
KXAN
Best fall beverages, including homemade pumpkin spice lattes
Fall is known for some of the year’s most popular holidays, cooler temperatures and beautiful foliage. Still, for some, it’s all about the drinks that seem to taste best during the season — many incorporate pumpkin, spices and other flavors that make it feel like autumn has arrived. Whether you love coffee, tea or something else, there is likely a fall beverage for you.
Tri-City Herald
Need something new for breakfast? Here is the secret to making pumpkin pancakes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The morning crush is on. The alarm did not go off, so what happens? Breakfast gets skipped. By 10 a.m. all thoughts are on food, even a crust of bread sounds good. Nutritionists, doctors and,...
BHG
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
10 Pumpkin Spice recipes to try this Fall season: From cream puffs to rice pudding
One of the best parts of this season, apart from Halloween, is the delicious pumpkin spice recipes! And with Fall in full swing, it’s time to celebrate and enjoy some tasty dishes. Starting with Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake Bars: This Cheesecake and spiced pumpkin purée is the perfect combination if...
Healthy Recipe: Fruit Salad Spring Rolls
Our fruit salad spring rolls are the perfect healthy dessert, quick to make, and a fun way to get that sweet treat into your day. We’re all fans of savory spring rolls, but delicate rice paper can be used to wrap up fruits as well — in this case watermelon, green apple, and pineapple. These spring rolls are then dipped in our rich, protein-packed tahini, yogurt and cocoa dip. They are the kind of dessert that feels decadent but are quick to make and get most of their sweetness naturally from fruit.
snapshotsincursive.com
Hawaiian Mac Salad
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Hawaiian Mac Salad! Some things get a reputation for being “island food”. This is one of them. It was created out of economic necessity, just as SPAM® became a household staple. Both survived due to their lack of being perishable in a tropical climate as well as being tasty and affordable. The flavor of this Mac salad is so unique, it continues to remain a constant plate lunch for workers, surfers, schools, and just about anyone. Check out fish markets, food trucks, roadside stands, diners, and grocery store delis. Hawaiian Mac Salad pairs beautifully with fresh fish and a scoop of white rice. Now you can make it yourself without the cost of a plane ticket to the Hawaiian Islands.
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
