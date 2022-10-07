The US government will use over $266 million from the American Rescue Plan. The aim is to expand the nation's community and public health workforce. The investments will total $1.1 billion. It will go to areas; such as community health, outreach, and health education workers periodically over a few years. The funding will help public and community health workers. These groups faced intense workloads, backlash, and burnout during the pandemic. The stress for healthcare workers remains high. Other health issues are increasing, and these professionals are the primary carers. (source)

