ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Teen Sports and Mental Health

We know the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many of us, especially teens. Now new research from the American Academy Of Pediatrics conference shows kids who had their sports seasons canceled suffered significantly during that time.
MENTAL HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Special Report: World Mental Health Day focus

Industry professionals talk to Samantha Mayling about initiatives to support colleagues in need. World Mental Health Day on Monday encourages people to connect and to make mental health and wellbeing a global priority. Co-ordinated by the World Health Organization, it’s an opportunity for people with mental health conditions, advocates, employers...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hill

WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace

According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Mental Health Issues#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Eao#Lifematters
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money Of $266 Million To Build Public Health Workforce

The US government will use over $266 million from the American Rescue Plan. The aim is to expand the nation's community and public health workforce. The investments will total $1.1 billion. It will go to areas; such as community health, outreach, and health education workers periodically over a few years. The funding will help public and community health workers. These groups faced intense workloads, backlash, and burnout during the pandemic. The stress for healthcare workers remains high. Other health issues are increasing, and these professionals are the primary carers. (source)

Comments / 0

Community Policy