Nathan shares tips for effective teaching and learning in Daily Cardinal Q&A
The Daily Cardinal sat down with UW–Madison’s Mitchell Nathan recently for a conversation about his research, effective teaching, and study techniques. Nathan, a Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor in the School of Education’s top-ranked Department of Educational Psychology, studies students and how they learn. He also studies how teachers structure learning experiences for students.
Irish Gaelic Conversation Circle
An bhfuil Gaeilge agat? Do you speak Irish, or would you like to? Advanced beginner and intermediate language learners meet for weekly online non-credit classes and conversation practice. Open to all Wisconsin residents. Sponsored by the UW-Madison Language Institute.
