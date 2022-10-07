COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Fresh off its first tournament victory since 2018-19, the Tennessee Tech men's golf team competes for the second straight week with a first-ever trip to the Xavier Invitational at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio Monday and Tuesday. XAVIER INVITATIONAL: Oct. 10-11, 2022 – 54 holes...

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO