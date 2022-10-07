Read full article on original website
Nathan shares tips for effective teaching and learning in Daily Cardinal Q&A
The Daily Cardinal sat down with UW–Madison’s Mitchell Nathan recently for a conversation about his research, effective teaching, and study techniques. Nathan, a Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor in the School of Education’s top-ranked Department of Educational Psychology, studies students and how they learn. He also studies how teachers structure learning experiences for students.
Irish Gaelic Conversation Circle
An bhfuil Gaeilge agat? Do you speak Irish, or would you like to? Advanced beginner and intermediate language learners meet for weekly online non-credit classes and conversation practice. Open to all Wisconsin residents. Sponsored by the UW-Madison Language Institute.
Design Challenge + Henry Vilas Zoo - Orientation Night!
We're hosting a Design Challenge at the Makerspace in partnership with Henry Vilas Zoo beginning Oct 10th -Dec 10th. This semester-long design-build challenge is an opportunity for students to learn equipment @ the Makerspace, and to apply engineering skills to solutions for real-world clients here in Madison. Sign up (https://making.engr.wisc.edu/design-challenge/)...
Flu shot clinic
Flu shots are no cost for all students. If students have an insurance card, they are encouraged to bring it to their appointment. Students who do not show proof of insurance can still receive a no-cost flu shot. Flu shots will be administered by VaxPro, a UW-Madison approved vendor.
