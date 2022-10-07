Read full article on original website
ttusports.com
Tech men's golf looks to ride momentum into Xavier Invitational
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Fresh off its first tournament victory since 2018-19, the Tennessee Tech men's golf team competes for the second straight week with a first-ever trip to the Xavier Invitational at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio Monday and Tuesday. XAVIER INVITATIONAL: Oct. 10-11, 2022 – 54 holes...
ttusports.com
Lions down Golden Eagles in Saturday rematch in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Inconsistency on the attack proved costly for the Tennessee Tech volleyball team Saturday afternoon, as the Golden Eagles (6-12, 3-3) fell to Lindenwood (6-10, 3-4) in Ohio Valley Conference action, 3-1. Lindenwood opened the match on fire, answering Tech's first point with nine in a row. The Golden Eagles battled back, cutting the deficit to just two on a number of occasions throughout the set, but the Lions pulled away late for a 25-20 win, hitting .385 overall.
ttusports.com
Tech women's golf to compete at Pirate Collegiate Classic
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech women's golf team sets sail for its third event of the fall campaign, competing at the Pirate Collegiate Classic Monday and Tuesday at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, N.C. PIRATE COLLEGIATE CLASSIC: Oct. 10-11, 2022 – 54 holes (36 Monday, 18 Tuesday), located...
semoball.com
Charleston blisters visiting Memphis Hillcrest 68-8
CHARLESTON, Mo. — After having their game against Hayti canceled last week and with a bye week set for this week, the Charleston Bluejays went looking for an opponent and found Memphis Hillcrest. Hillcrest traveled to Charleston Friday and the Bluejays proved to be rude hosts, blistering the Memphis...
mymoinfo.com
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebrates area's German heritage
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. 19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle overturns on Mississippi River.
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
KFVS12
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
westkentuckystar.com
Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man
A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
capecentralhigh.com
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
KFVS12
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
KFVS12
People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
republicmonitor.com
Citizens Electric implementing a change in rates
Citizens Electric Corporation will be implementing a Power Purchase Cost Adjustment of $0.01394/kWh for November and December usage. For the average residential member using 1,000 kWh per month, this results in an additional charge of $13.94 for each of the two months. This is the first change in Citizens Electric...
kbsi23.com
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects after crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two black males after a Perry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 55 Wednesday morning while chasing a vehicle. One suspect is described as a black male with a...
KFVS12
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health care fraud scheme. Business owner Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, make false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.
