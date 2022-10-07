ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know

Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
shefinds

Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase

If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
DoYouRemember?

Your Costco Membership Fees May Be Changing Soon

Prices of just about any goods and services change as macroeconomic factors constantly influence the value of the dollar. There’s been a lot going on lately that would impact the economy, from inflation, residual impacts from the pandemic and supply chain issues, to the war in Ukraine. Companies everywhere are responding with price changes, and that may include Costco regarding its membership fees.
FOXBusiness

Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
TIME

Colonial America Is a Myth

Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
Cadrene Heslop

You Lose Money With A Costco Membership

People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
EatingWell

What Is a Convenience Fee at a Restaurant and Should You Be Paying It?

Have you ever gone to pay a bill online with a credit card, only to find that you'll be charged a "convenience fee"? While you may have thought it was the convenient thing to be paying with a credit card instead of mailing a check or other methods, these fees are becoming common in restaurants too. Here's everything you need to know about convenience fees.
AFP

US trio, including ex-Fed chief Bernanke, win economics Nobel

A US trio including ex-Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke, who played a key role battling the 2008 financial crisis, won the economics Nobel on Monday for research on banks in times of turmoil. In his role as chief of the central bank, Bernanke "was able to put knowledge from research into policy," during the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the Nobel Committee said.
