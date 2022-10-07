Read full article on original website
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. And customers who are unaware of the policy,...
Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
$150-$300: That's the average amount of money per month, per person that people are spending on food, according to the budgeting app Mint.com. That estimated target varies by age and location, but...
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
Prices of just about any goods and services change as macroeconomic factors constantly influence the value of the dollar. There’s been a lot going on lately that would impact the economy, from inflation, residual impacts from the pandemic and supply chain issues, to the war in Ukraine. Companies everywhere are responding with price changes, and that may include Costco regarding its membership fees.
Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
'Tis the season to spend more than any time of year — according to some retailers, that is. Ecommerce giant Amazon has added another Prime Day to the calendar to kick off its holiday deals, per CNN Business, following the lead of other major retailers this year. Amazon's "Prime...
Concerns over inflation and supply-chain issues are influencing spending intentions this Christmas.
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Related: Dollar Tree: 5...
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
Gift cards are a popular gift option, but what to do if you don’t want to use them? Or maybe the card is for a store that doesn’t have a location near you. You can quickly transfer money from a gift card to your bank account. Here’s how to do it.
Paris will be much darker this winter, with the government calling for a 10% reduction in energy usage as Europe faces a deepening energy crisis without Russian gas.
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
Have you ever gone to pay a bill online with a credit card, only to find that you'll be charged a "convenience fee"? While you may have thought it was the convenient thing to be paying with a credit card instead of mailing a check or other methods, these fees are becoming common in restaurants too. Here's everything you need to know about convenience fees.
A US trio including ex-Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke, who played a key role battling the 2008 financial crisis, won the economics Nobel on Monday for research on banks in times of turmoil. In his role as chief of the central bank, Bernanke "was able to put knowledge from research into policy," during the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the Nobel Committee said.
