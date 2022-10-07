ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA
Seattle’s Glass Festival, “Refract” Returns October 13-16

The 4th annual Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience, returns to Seattle next week, October 13 -16. This four-day glass festival spans across dozens of locations across the greater Seattle area and will showcase more than 50 organizations and 70 participating artists. During Refract, glass art enthusiasts and newcomers will enjoy artist parties, exclusive open studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, hands-on experiences, and intimate glassblowing demonstrations not offered at any other time.
SEATTLE, WA
Vogue Magazine

With the Help of Modest Mouse, Filson Celebrated 125 Years at its Seattle Flagship

Though you might perceive Filson as a very of-the-moment brand, it’s actually one with a long heritage. Launched in 1897, the Seattle-based outfitter specializes in outdoorsy, practical clothing for men—but that doesn’t mean Filson skimps on style. Far from it. It’s this longevity that was celebrated this week, at a 125-year anniversary bash back in Filson’s Seattle flagship shop on Wednesday night.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
The Top 10 Places To See Fall Foliage In Seattle

Looking for places to see fall foliage in Seattle?. Although many Seattleites set off on hikes in one of our many nearby national or state parks to see fall foliage this time of year, not everyone is able or willing to do so. Luckily, you don’t have to leave the city at all to get some colorful photos for your Instagram. There are actually lots of places to see fall foliage in Seattle thanks in large part to our incredible city parks. So pack a picnic, grab your pumpkin spice latte and camera, and set out for a fall adventure that’s conveniently close to home.
SEATTLE, WA
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents

Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
PUYALLUP, WA
Find dumpling heaven at Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Soup Dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao as they are known in China, have been around for centuries. One of the best places to get these little pillows of soupy goodness around here is Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue. They take their dumplings so seriously that they brought in the head chef of the W Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan to train their kitchen staff.
BELLEVUE, WA
Luther Hughes’ ‘A Shiver in the Leaves’ Explores Black Embodiment and Queer Desire

Luther Hughes, a born and raised South Seattle poet, released a collection of poetry, A Shiver in the Leaves, on Sept. 27. Set in South Seattle, where abundant green foliage is both a prevalent feature and a key element of Hughes’ experience, A Shiver in the Leaves is an exploration of queerness and Blackness in the midst of love and depression.
SEATTLE, WA
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
A 520-Square-Foot Seattle Studio Has Lots of Efficient Storage and a Roof Deck with Mountain Views

Type of Home: Efficiency Loft/Penthouse Microstudio. “Imagine if a tiny house and a one-bedroom apartment had a baby… that’s my apartment,” says Hannah Herman, “My home is the top floor apartment in a building of micro studios that was originally two separate units and the center stairwell was initially the whole building’s access to the roof deck. Due to late-in-project changes to Seattle housing regulations, what was once its own unit is now my bedroom, and I have my own private roof deck with amazing views of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier! I love that the ceilings are so high; it goes a long way toward making 520 square feet feel a lot bigger. Plus, since I have an upper floor and landing at the top of the stairs, I can keep the window up there open all the time. This does wonders for passively cooling my home — super important when you have no AC!”
SEATTLE, WA
5 things to know this weekend

SEATTLE — Wildfire smoke will linger over the Puget Sound area this weekend and into early next week, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a Wildfire Smoke Alert that will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday for the Puget Sound region. Air quality is expected to be moderate, but could become unhealthy in some areas like Darrington and east King and Snohomish counties.
SEATTLE, WA
Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces

SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 notes

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued one for the region through Sunday night because of wildfire smoke. ROAD WORK: This weekend’s West Seattle/South Park project list from SDOT:
SEATTLE, WA

