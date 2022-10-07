Read full article on original website
Concordia explodes for six goals in trouncing of Jamestown
SEWARD, Neb. – On back-to-back Saturdays inside Bulldog Stadium, the Concordia University Men’s Soccer team has gone wild for a half dozen goals. In the latest weekend home rout, the Bulldogs got two more goals from the surging Dominic Abdel-Ahad and ran away from visiting Jamestown, 6-0. A hyper-active version of Concordia put 14 shots on frame and tagged the Jimmies with their most lopsided defeat of 2022.
Bulldogs upended at No. 15 DWU
MITCHELL, S.D. – Things unraveled after the sixth-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team let the first set slip through its fingers on Saturday (Oct. 8) in Mitchell, S.D. Host and 15th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan pounced and won it in three, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12, behind a 21-kill outing from Ady Dwight. The Tigers hit .385 as a team while completing an exhilarating weekend that included Friday’s win over No. 3 Midland.
Fall season wraps up with 5-2 loss to William Jewell
SEWARD, Neb. – The final event of the fall season arrived on Saturday (Oct. 8) as the Concordia University Men’s Tennis team entertained NCAA Division II William Jewell College (Mo.) on campus. The Cardinals took two of three doubles matches and four of six singles decisions while winning the team scoring, 5-2. At the bottom of the lineup, Juan Rabellino and Manuel Rodriguez claimed a singles win apiece for the Bulldogs.
McGarvie deals, Koehlmoos breaks school record as Dawgs topple Jamestown
SEWARD, Neb. – There’s no telling what will happen week-to-week in the GPAC. Seven days after thumping Doane at home, Jamestown found the journey to Seward to be a treacherous one. The Concordia University Football team patched together its offensive line, rolled up 552 total yards and handled the Jimmies, 30-15, inside Bulldog Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 8). DJ McGarvie slung the ball around the yard for 393 yards and Korrell Koehlmoos rose to the top of the program’s all-time receptions list.
Haecker, Sesna pace Bulldogs to top-three finishes at Dordt meet
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Up against some of their fiercest GPAC rivals, the Concordia University Cross Country squads both notched top-three place finishes at the Holiday Inn Express Classic hosted by Dordt on Saturday (Oct. 8). Spurred by Rylee Hacker, the 22nd-ranked Bulldog women placed second out of 14 teams while the Camden Sesna-led men’s team finished third out of 14 teams. Both Haecker and Sesna placed inside the top 10 individually in fields of more than 150 runners for the women’s 5k and men’s 8k.
Eleven Bulldogs compete in program's inaugural powerlifting event
FREMONT, Neb. – More history was made for Concordia University Lifting Sports as the program competed in a powerlifting competition for the first time in its existence. Eleven Bulldogs represented the program at the Warrior Collegiate Open hosted by Midland in Fremont, Neb., on Saturday (Oct. 8). The competition was made up primarily of Concordia and Midland athletes with select competitors from Minot State University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln sprinkled in.
Agriculture Internship Fair Presents New Opportunities
Students were given the opportunity to share resumes with a variety of employers. On Tuesday, September 27th, Concordia University, Nebraska’s Agriculture department hosted the program’s first internship fair. Thirteen companies were in attendance, representing a wide variety of careers in agriculture, including names like Sandhills Global and Corteva Agriscience.
Computer and Technology Club Helps Students “Install New Connections”
Computer and Technology Club Helps Students “Install New Connections”. On Tuesday, August 30, the Computer and Technology Club hosted a unique event titled “Installing New Connections.” In this friend-finding event, participants took a survey about their interests and were connected with similar students. Seventy-three students filled out...
