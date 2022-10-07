SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Up against some of their fiercest GPAC rivals, the Concordia University Cross Country squads both notched top-three place finishes at the Holiday Inn Express Classic hosted by Dordt on Saturday (Oct. 8). Spurred by Rylee Hacker, the 22nd-ranked Bulldog women placed second out of 14 teams while the Camden Sesna-led men’s team finished third out of 14 teams. Both Haecker and Sesna placed inside the top 10 individually in fields of more than 150 runners for the women’s 5k and men’s 8k.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO