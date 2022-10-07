ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House

NEW YORK (AP) — Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. But for the first time, Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy O. Disney, has put her views into the medium the Mouse House was built on: a movie. In the new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. As one of the company’s most prominent and outspoken critics — one who happens to be from within the Disney family — Disney lays out an unflattering portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on minimum-wage salaries. “They have gone the way of most every other company in this country. They started with a bigger idea of themselves than that,” Disney said in an interview. “The Walt Disney Co. was better. It was kinder, it was gentler. It was a human company. “We have lost the plot,” said Disney.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Netflix will give Glass Onion a limited theatrical release at the end of November

In a surprise move for a streaming service that spent $450 million to get the rights to the movie (and at least one additional sequel), Netflix has decided to give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a small theatrical run. And by “small,” we mean “bigger than these things usually get, but still not very big.” This comes from Deadline, which says Netflix has worked out a deal with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark that will put the movie in 600 theaters from November 23-29—so one week, give or take—at which point it will be gone until it hits Netflix on December 23. That’s assuming that theaters don’t just decide to hold onto it because it’s doing well, which is apparently still a possibility.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews

Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dougie Maclean
Person
Brian Evenson
Person
Robert Aickman
POPSUGAR

"Hocus Pocus 2" Needs More Hannah Waddingham

If you're on the fence about watching "Hocus Pocus 2," Hannah Waddingham's cameo is more than enough reason to slam that "play" button. The British Emmy winner stars in the Disney sequel as Mother Witch, a silver-haired sorceress who gives the Sanderson sisters their spellbook. Despite her pivotal role in the trio's villain origin story — I mean, who would they be without Bookie? — Waddingham's Mother Witch has criminally limited screen time that clocks in at less than five minutes. (She appears for approximately three minutes and 24 seconds, for anyone who's planning to write a formal letter of complaint.)
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream A Simple Story Free Online

Cast: Micheline Bezançon Elizabeth Huart Raymond Jourdan Gilette Barbier Madeleine Marion. A woman arrives in Paris with her little girl to look for work. With limited funds and no luck, they end up penniless, homeless and dependent on the rare kindness of strangers. Is A Simple Story on Netflix?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Galaxy#Mayan#Hialeah#Auburn#The Ponderosa Twins Plus
Benzinga

Netflix To Bring 'Knives Out' Sequel To AMC And Other Theaters A Month Before Streaming

Netflix Inc. NFLX will release a one-week Thanksgiving theatrical sneak preview of its highly-anticipated movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." What Happened: After its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix has decided to release the sequel to the 2019 Daniel Craig-starrer, "Knives Out" in theatres, before unveiling it to its subscribers on Dec. 23. It would be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major U.S. theatrical chains — AMC Entertainment AMC, Regal and Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Svengoolie’s Rich Koz on MeTV’s Halloween BOOnanza Slate

Our favorite horror meister is celebrating October in style! Played since 1979 by Rich Koz, Svengoolie (above) is a Chicago camp legend who’s earned a rabid fan following around the country, the world and even far, far away — Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has tweeted about his love for the show!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy