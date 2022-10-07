Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
msn.com
‘Amsterdam’ review: A true-life plot against America, starring Christian Bale and some seriously wrong-headed storytelling
David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” is very plush in the looks department. Enjoying the costumes and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s lighting and some of Russell’s shot designs will get you through it. But only if you don’t have to listen to it, or track it, or believe in the people on screen.
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House
NEW YORK (AP) — Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. But for the first time, Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy O. Disney, has put her views into the medium the Mouse House was built on: a movie. In the new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. As one of the company’s most prominent and outspoken critics — one who happens to be from within the Disney family — Disney lays out an unflattering portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on minimum-wage salaries. “They have gone the way of most every other company in this country. They started with a bigger idea of themselves than that,” Disney said in an interview. “The Walt Disney Co. was better. It was kinder, it was gentler. It was a human company. “We have lost the plot,” said Disney.
A.V. Club
Netflix will give Glass Onion a limited theatrical release at the end of November
In a surprise move for a streaming service that spent $450 million to get the rights to the movie (and at least one additional sequel), Netflix has decided to give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a small theatrical run. And by “small,” we mean “bigger than these things usually get, but still not very big.” This comes from Deadline, which says Netflix has worked out a deal with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark that will put the movie in 600 theaters from November 23-29—so one week, give or take—at which point it will be gone until it hits Netflix on December 23. That’s assuming that theaters don’t just decide to hold onto it because it’s doing well, which is apparently still a possibility.
digitalspy.com
Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews
Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
Maryland mom's schoolbook sandwich recipe is a fun add to kids' lunchboxes
Looking for a school lunch idea for the kids? Try the "schoolbooks sandwiches" recipe by Carlena Davis. The instructional video has been viewed over 92,000 times on Instagram.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New escape room based on Saw movie franchise set to open in time for Halloween
A new escape room based on the scary Saw film franchise is opening – just in time for Halloween. And fans of the movies will be happy to find out that it will be voiced by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell. The Traproom in London will host Saw: The Experience....
Hocus Pocus 2: Mother says parents should not let children watch film as it could ‘unleash hell’
A mother from Texas is urging parents to stop their children from watching Hocus Pocus 2, claiming that the film can “unleash hell” in their home. During a local TV interview, Jamie Gooch issued a warning about the plot of the new Disney + film. “A worst-case scenario...
"Hocus Pocus 2" Needs More Hannah Waddingham
If you're on the fence about watching "Hocus Pocus 2," Hannah Waddingham's cameo is more than enough reason to slam that "play" button. The British Emmy winner stars in the Disney sequel as Mother Witch, a silver-haired sorceress who gives the Sanderson sisters their spellbook. Despite her pivotal role in the trio's villain origin story — I mean, who would they be without Bookie? — Waddingham's Mother Witch has criminally limited screen time that clocks in at less than five minutes. (She appears for approximately three minutes and 24 seconds, for anyone who's planning to write a formal letter of complaint.)
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream A Simple Story Free Online
Cast: Micheline Bezançon Elizabeth Huart Raymond Jourdan Gilette Barbier Madeleine Marion. A woman arrives in Paris with her little girl to look for work. With limited funds and no luck, they end up penniless, homeless and dependent on the rare kindness of strangers. Is A Simple Story on Netflix?
Netflix To Bring 'Knives Out' Sequel To AMC And Other Theaters A Month Before Streaming
Netflix Inc. NFLX will release a one-week Thanksgiving theatrical sneak preview of its highly-anticipated movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." What Happened: After its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix has decided to release the sequel to the 2019 Daniel Craig-starrer, "Knives Out" in theatres, before unveiling it to its subscribers on Dec. 23. It would be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major U.S. theatrical chains — AMC Entertainment AMC, Regal and Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK.
tvinsider.com
Svengoolie’s Rich Koz on MeTV’s Halloween BOOnanza Slate
Our favorite horror meister is celebrating October in style! Played since 1979 by Rich Koz, Svengoolie (above) is a Chicago camp legend who’s earned a rabid fan following around the country, the world and even far, far away — Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has tweeted about his love for the show!
