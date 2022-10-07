Read full article on original website
Watch Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman After Loss
Complete press conference after getting run over by Mississippi State.
Hogs’ Sam Pittman Has Same Problem as Last Year
Having these three-game losing streaks becoming a trend for Razorbacks.
247Sports
Sam Pittman addresses quarterback questions following loss at Mississippi State
The quarterback position was the hot topic of conversation around Arkansas leading up to Saturday's trip to Starkville (Miss.), and head coach Sam Pittman had plenty of questions to answer on the matter in the aftermath of a disappointing 40-17 loss to No. 23 Mississippi State. KJ Jefferson dressed out...
WATCH: Sam Pittman, players post game press conference after 40-17 loss to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, MS. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to Mississippi State 40-17 on Saturday in Starkville. With the loss, the Hogs fall to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Sam Pittman and players Bumper Pool, Jadon Haselwood and Dalton Wagner spoke after the loss to the media. See those full press conferences below: The […]
theunderdogtribune.com
Arkansas Razorbacks fans react after losing to Mississippi State football
The Arkansas football team didn’t have too much fun in Starkville this afternoon and now Arkansas football fans really aren’t enjoying themselves on the internet right now. The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat up on Arkansas and came away with a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. And understandably, Arkansas...
hailstate.com
No. 14 Dawgs to Compete At Auburn Sunday Afternoon
AUBURN, Ala. – The Mississippi State soccer program prepares for its third and final battle against a Tigers opponent when it travels to its neighboring state for a matchup with Auburn (5-3-5, 1-3-1 SEC) on Sunday, Oct. 9. The contest will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+.
hailstate.com
Volleyball Defeats Texas A&M In A Four-Set Battle
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Mississippi State volleyball team earned a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M inside the Reed Arena Saturday night, marking their sixth consecutive win over The Aggies. The Aggies took the first set 29-27 before State (11-5, 4-2 SEC) stormed back to take the next three...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trey Fort, 6-4 guard and UT-Martin transfer, announces SEC commitment
Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Jackson, Mississippi will return home after announcing his transfer from UT-Martin to Mississippi State. Fort who played high school basketball at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida and Madison-Ridgeland Acadmey in Madison, Mississippi, was a reserve player at UT-Martin, averaging 2.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes per game.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
kicks96news.com
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests
THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wtva.com
Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana
Police officers arrested a Mississippi man after they found three-pounds of suspected marijuana in a traffic stop. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green. Probable cause was developed during that stop to charge...
wcbi.com
Hamilton daycare under investigation after video goes viral
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s all anyone is talking about today. A viral video from a Hamilton daycare has devastated parents and horrified the community. A cell phone video posted on multiple social media accounts shows adult daycare workers scaring toddlers. The adult is wearing a mask from...
Mississippi Day Care Worker Fired For Scaring Kids In Halloween Mask
One video depicts a worker wearing a “Scream” mask and shouting “clean up” while chasing a child around a classroom.
wtva.com
Lawyers react to shocking daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
