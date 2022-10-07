ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

theunderdogtribune.com

Arkansas Razorbacks fans react after losing to Mississippi State football

The Arkansas football team didn’t have too much fun in Starkville this afternoon and now Arkansas football fans really aren’t enjoying themselves on the internet right now. The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat up on Arkansas and came away with a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. And understandably, Arkansas...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

No. 14 Dawgs to Compete At Auburn Sunday Afternoon

AUBURN, Ala. – The Mississippi State soccer program prepares for its third and final battle against a Tigers opponent when it travels to its neighboring state for a matchup with Auburn (5-3-5, 1-3-1 SEC) on Sunday, Oct. 9. The contest will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+.
AUBURN, AL
hailstate.com

Volleyball Defeats Texas A&M In A Four-Set Battle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Mississippi State volleyball team earned a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M inside the Reed Arena Saturday night, marking their sixth consecutive win over The Aggies. The Aggies took the first set 29-27 before State (11-5, 4-2 SEC) stormed back to take the next three...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trey Fort, 6-4 guard and UT-Martin transfer, announces SEC commitment

Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Jackson, Mississippi will return home after announcing his transfer from UT-Martin to Mississippi State. Fort who played high school basketball at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida and Madison-Ridgeland Acadmey in Madison, Mississippi, was a reserve player at UT-Martin, averaging 2.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes per game.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County recreation director died overnight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville

Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Hamilton daycare under investigation after video goes viral

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s all anyone is talking about today. A viral video from a Hamilton daycare has devastated parents and horrified the community. A cell phone video posted on multiple social media accounts shows adult daycare workers scaring toddlers. The adult is wearing a mask from...
HAMILTON, MS
wtva.com

Lawyers react to shocking daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
TUPELO, MS

