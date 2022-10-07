ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

NBC Connecticut

Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services

Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers

Governor Lamont announced on Thursday that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding to distribute bonus payments to the workers who provide care for the state’s infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers. The initiative, known as Wage Supports for Early […] The post Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
eastoncourier.news

State Awards Easton Funds for New Pickleball Court and Tennis Court Improvements

Get your racquets and sneakers ready, because Easton will be building a new pickleball court and resurfacing the tennis court at Helen Keller Park thanks to a Connecticut Small Town Economic Assistance Program grant. The state grant will give Easton $244,000 toward the project with the town contributing an additional...
EASTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Rivian eyes Shelton for its only CT electric vehicle service site

SHELTON — A national electric vehicle company is poised to call Shelton home. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked that staff prepare a favorable resolution for an application by Rivian, a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric trucks and vans which is seeking to lease space at 2 Mountain View Drive.
SHELTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Easton Firefighter Collecting Supplies for Those Hardest Hit by Hurricane Ian

An Easton firefighter is gearing up for a trip to Fort Myers, Florida to deliver much-needed aid to Hurricane Ian survivors and to assist in relief efforts. “We are collecting items to help first responders and firefighters and for the kids who lost everything,” said Dave Davies, a 25-year veteran firefighter.
EASTON, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials

TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
TRUMBULL, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Teachers walking an increasingly fraught path

Meet the Teacher night had a special resonance this year. For the first time since 2019, we could meet the teachers. There’s nothing wrong with a video conference, the technology that helped keep the world running through the worst of the pandemic. But there’s also something missing when it comes to teachers, who spend more time with your children than anyone outside the home. Getting to see the inside of the classroom and sitting in the same seat as your child for a minute are just a few of the countless small things we missed out on for two and a half years.
CONNECTICUT STATE

