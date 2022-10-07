Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers
Governor Lamont announced on Thursday that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding to distribute bonus payments to the workers who provide care for the state’s infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers. The initiative, known as Wage Supports for Early […] The post Lamont announces bonus payments for Connecticut childcare workers appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
NewsTimes
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
The Number Of Black Bears Breaking Into Connecticut Homes Has Doubled Since Last Year
Black Bear walked off with bird feeder from Connecticut home.Allan Welby. Black Bears are breaking into homes across Connecticut. But is this something new? Check out this video Bear breaking into home in Connecticut.
eastoncourier.news
State Awards Easton Funds for New Pickleball Court and Tennis Court Improvements
Get your racquets and sneakers ready, because Easton will be building a new pickleball court and resurfacing the tennis court at Helen Keller Park thanks to a Connecticut Small Town Economic Assistance Program grant. The state grant will give Easton $244,000 toward the project with the town contributing an additional...
sheltonherald.com
Rivian eyes Shelton for its only CT electric vehicle service site
SHELTON — A national electric vehicle company is poised to call Shelton home. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked that staff prepare a favorable resolution for an application by Rivian, a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric trucks and vans which is seeking to lease space at 2 Mountain View Drive.
CT child care workers will get $1,000 bonuses, Lamont announces
Legislators say they approved $70 million for ongoing raises for 'long-term change,' not for one-time payments to child care workers.
Register Citizen
Milford residents may get absentee ballot applications they never sought
MILFORD — The City Clerk’s Office has received more than 13,000 absentee ballot applications so far this year. And most of them will be sent to residents who asked for one. City Clerk and Registrar of Vital Statistics Karen Fortunati said her office has received requests for numbered...
Dry stretch of warmer weather to start the workweek in Connecticut
Storm Watch Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says it will be a beautiful, seasonal start to the workweek in Connecticut.
eastoncourier.news
Easton Firefighter Collecting Supplies for Those Hardest Hit by Hurricane Ian
An Easton firefighter is gearing up for a trip to Fort Myers, Florida to deliver much-needed aid to Hurricane Ian survivors and to assist in relief efforts. “We are collecting items to help first responders and firefighters and for the kids who lost everything,” said Dave Davies, a 25-year veteran firefighter.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
trumbulltimes.com
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Teachers walking an increasingly fraught path
Meet the Teacher night had a special resonance this year. For the first time since 2019, we could meet the teachers. There’s nothing wrong with a video conference, the technology that helped keep the world running through the worst of the pandemic. But there’s also something missing when it comes to teachers, who spend more time with your children than anyone outside the home. Getting to see the inside of the classroom and sitting in the same seat as your child for a minute are just a few of the countless small things we missed out on for two and a half years.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
