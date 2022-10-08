ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT Antelope Hunter Describes Hunt Opening Day

Devin Huntley, from Polson, Montana, sent this to the Captain describing his opening day antelope hunt in eastern Montana:. “Saw a herd bedded down last Friday night and went back just before sunrise Saturday morning, around 6:30 AM and walked out in the field. Of course nothing was there :-). So I started walking and suddenly saw antelope on top of a ridge about a mile in front of me. I decided to lay down in the middle of some dewey grass and wait for them to come. They decided to bed down about 800 yards where I was and I was stuck with nowhere to go and soaking wet. Suddenly they got up and ran towards me. Then I noticed a large herd probably 15 to 20 coming from my right. I log rolled about 150 yards into a ditch and snuck forward to where I could get a shot. When I poked my head up they were of course gone. I then spotted them as they emerged from a small fold in the land. I couldn’t quite get above the grass line to get a shot so I decided to wait. After about 60 to 70 minutes they wandered out into a flat area where I could get a shot at 392 yards, which for my gun is not a difficult shot.
Local Leaders Meet to Discuss Increase in Homelessness

Members of the community, public officials and representatives from across Flathead County met on Oct. 6 at the Flathead Warming Center to address the growing homelessness crisis in the valley. The meeting, which was facilitated by Kyle Waterman, current chair of the education and outreach committee for Collaborative Housing Solutions of Northwest Montana, brought together numerous nonprofit groups and sought to begin a conversation surrounding how the valley can better address the needs of its unhoused residents. Advocates outlined a vision for the valley’s future that includes improved mental health, addiction and housing services, as well as streamlined public communications about available resources and a reduced dependency on law enforcement to respond to homelessness concerns.
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake

MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
Smoke from a prescribed burn will be visible from around the Flathead Valley

KALISPELL, Mont. - Smoke from a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort Monday will be highly visible from around the Flathead Valley. The Tally Lake Ranger District is planning the burn for Monday, Oct. 10, dependent on current and expected weather, fuel moisture, and smoke dispersion. A...
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
Kalispell Approves Eight-Story Parking Garage Project

A proposal to build a $9.2 million, eight-story parking garage with 78 multifamily units and commercial space is moving forward in Kalispell after the city council on Oct. 3 approved multiple resolutions and a conditional use permit that will support the project, despite opposition from some residents and business owners.
Polson man arrested for luring teen to his home

MISSOULA, Mont. — Scott Johnson, 59, was arrested for attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl to his home in Polson by offering her money. Polson police determined the the crime of “sexual abuse of children by enticing, coercing, or encouraging a child under 16 to engage in sexual conduct” had been committed.
Mexican Citizen Arrested in Kalispell on Suspicion of Trafficking Fentanyl

A Mexican citizen was arrested in Kalispell after law enforcement seized approximately 12,000 fentanyl pills, a firearm and more than $62,000 in cash from a vehicle in which he was a passenger in. Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, had an initial appearance in federal court on Oct. 6 before U.S. Magistrate...
