rewind1009.com
Vehicle, cash and other items stolen from two Portland residences
Police say two homes in Portland were burglarized over the weekend while they were occupied. Portland police say a home on Dirigo Street and another on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Both homes were unlocked and the residents were sleeping inside.
Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field
Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
Auburn Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting
AUBURN (WGAN) – On Sunday, October 9 at about 2:00 AM Lewiston Police received a 911 call from a man reporting he had been shot. Officers located the 20-year-old man in the 250 block of Park Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person injured after FedEx truck lands on top of vehicle
A FedEx truck ended up on top of a pickup truck after a multi-vehicle crash in Poland. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the pickup truck pulled in front of the FedEx truck around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on Route 26 near Route 122. The...
Positive COVID test leads to delay in trial of Stockton Springs mom charged in son’s death
The trial of a Stockton Springs woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old son is on pause due to a case of COVID-19. Jessica Trefethen’s jury trial began Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast, but it’s now on hold after a prosecutor tested positive for COVID.
Man who went missing while searching for artifacts in Franklin County found safe
The Maine Warden Service has located a 90-year-old man who got lost in the woods in Franklin County while using a metal detector. The service says James Thomas was using the metal detector to search around some old cellar holes when he got lost in Township E. Thomas left a...
Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest
BUXTON (WGME) – Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn’s Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their maple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday...
