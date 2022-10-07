BASS LAKE–A residential structure with a threat to the vegetation has been reported near Manzanita Drive and Road 426 in the Bass Lake area. Ground and structure crews are battling the fire at this time. Upon arrival, fire crews found a structure fully involved in fire with no extension into the vegetation but continued air crews to the area to watch for spots in the vegetation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

