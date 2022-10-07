ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Agnes Irwin (PA) 2024 ATT/MF Brady commits to Villanova

Agnes Irwin (PA) 2024 attack/midfield Elle Brady of Ultimate Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Villanova University. High school: Agnes Irwin (Villanova, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Attack, Midfield. College committed to: Villanova University. Club team: Ultimate Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: Villanova Camp all-star, Agnes...
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Middlebury Union (VT) 2023 MF/ATT Lawton commits to RIT

Middlebury Union (VT) 2023 midfielder/attackman Owen Lawton of New England Oaks has made a commitment to play lacrosse at Rochester Institute of Technology. High school: Middlebury Union High School (Middlebury, VT) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Club team: New England Oaks...
