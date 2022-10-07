WACO, Texas — University of Texas Women's Tennis graduate Marlee Zein and sophomores Vivian Ovrootsky and Grace Thomas posted wins in both singles and doubles play to highlight the final day of the H-E-B Invite at the Hurd Tennis Center on the campus of Baylor University. The Longhorns won five of six matches during Sunday's action in Waco.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO