Texas Sports
Women’s Tennis adds five wins on final day at H-E-B Invite
WACO, Texas — University of Texas Women's Tennis graduate Marlee Zein and sophomores Vivian Ovrootsky and Grace Thomas posted wins in both singles and doubles play to highlight the final day of the H-E-B Invite at the Hurd Tennis Center on the campus of Baylor University. The Longhorns won five of six matches during Sunday's action in Waco.
Texas Sports
Football returns to AP Top 25
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football returned to the Associated Press Top 25 this week, checking in at No. 22 following a 49-0 victory over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown in Dallas. The Longhorns also reentered the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 24. The...
Texas Sports
No. 23 Soccer posts fourth-straight shutout in blanking Kansas, 2-0
AUSTIN, Texas – The victories keep piling up for No. 23 Texas soccer (10-1-3, 4-0-1 Big 12 Conference) as the Longhorns utilized second-half goals from fifth-year senior forward Mackenzie McFarland and sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin to roll past Kansas (7-7-1, 0-4-1 Big 12 Conference) on Sunday afternoon at Mike A. Myers Stadium, 2-0. Texas registered its fourth consecutive shutout to tie a school single-season record set previously by the 2008, 2019 & 2021 Longhorns.
