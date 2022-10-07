Read full article on original website
Berwick issues boil water order due to plant breakdown
BERWICK (WGME) – The town of Berwick is directing all its residents to boil their water before consumption due to an issue with the town’s water plant. The town’s manager, James Bellissimo, says the water plant has issues with turbidity meters, making it difficult to ensure the water does not exceed allowable levels.
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
Vehicle, cash and other items stolen from two Portland residences
Police say two homes in Portland were burglarized over the weekend while they were occupied. Portland police say a home on Dirigo Street and another on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Both homes were unlocked and the residents were sleeping inside.
Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field
Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
