‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Her Husband Cactus as She Grieves Naomi’s Death
It’s been a trying year for Wynonna Judd. After The Judds announced a reunion tour, her mother Naomi committed suicide. It was one day before the iconic duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Through those difficult times, Wynonna Judd says that her husband, Cactus Moser, has made her life easier. The 58-year-old spoke to People about their relationship.
Amy Grant’s Speech to Husband Vince Gill at ‘CMT Giants’ Will Have You Tearing Up
On September 12, several of the biggest names in country music came together for CMT Giants: Vince Gill. The 90-minute special saw artists like Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and more paying tribute to Gill. Throughout the evening, the laundry list of artists took the stage to play Vince’s songs and to share a little about what he meant to them. However, the most emotional moments of the night came when his family spoke. His daughter Jenny Gill and his wife Amy Grant both left the audience in tears.
Kenny Chesney Surprises Kelsea Ballerini at Los Angeles Concert for ‘Half of My Hometown’ Duet
Kelsea Ballerini took her ‘SUBJECT TO CHANGE’ tour out West this week. The tour stopped at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 6 and at Mission Ballroom in Denver on October 7. During the Los Angeles stop, her old friend Kenny Chesney showed up to perform his half of “half of my hometown.” Check out a clip below.
Austin Montgomery The Voice 2022 Audition “I Can’t Help It” Hank Williams, Season 22
Austin Montgomery performs “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)” by Hank Williams, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Austin Montgomery performs Hank Williams’ “I Can’t Help It” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Shania Twain Takes ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ With Epic ’80s Throwback Photos
Shania Twain had a throwback Thursday unlike any other. The 57-year-old took us back to her youth with a series of photos from the 1980s. Check out the collection below. “A trip down memory lane… the 80s to be specific! That hair!” she captioned the post. She’s nearly unrecognizable in the photos.
Kelsea Ballerini is on an 'active healing journey' following Morgan Evans divorce
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her wellbeing amid her divorce from Morgan Evans. The country music stars announced in August that they were ending their marriage after almost five years. While speaking to CBS Mornings on Monday, the Legends singer opened up about how she's doing amid the breakup.
Morgan Evans Gets Emotional On Stage Amid Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans delivered a heartbreaking performance of a song that seems to stem from his split from Kelsea Ballerini. The couple announced last month that they were going through a divorce, sharing statements on their social media channels. The marriage is coming to an end before Evans’ and Ballerini’s five-year anniversary, which was approaching in December.
Wynonna Judd Thinks Ahead to Touring Without Naomi: ‘I’m Gonna Be Angry Because She’s Not There’
In her first televised interview since Naomi Judd's death in late April, Wynonna Judd contemplates the fast-approaching eventuality of getting on stage for The Judds' final tour without her mom. "As I walk out on stage that first night, I'll probably say something like, 'It's not supposed to be like...
Kelsea Ballerini Says There Was Nothing ‘Volatile’ About Her Divorce: ‘It Just Didn’t Work’
Kelsea Ballerini typically avoids conflict, and she admits that tendency made it more difficult to decide to get divorced — especially since there was no big falling out or betrayal in her marriage to fellow country artist Morgan Evans. Things simply just weren't working between them, Ballerini explains in...
Daysia The Voice 2022 Audition “Crazy” Patsy Cline, Season 22
Daysia performs “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Daysia performs Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Daysia The Voice Audition. Contestant: Daysia. Age: 17. Hometown: Leavenworth, Kansas. Coach: Gwen Stefani. Song: “Crazy” by Patsy...
Alan Jackson Tapped For CMT "Artist of a Lifetime"
Alan Jackson is about to add another impressive accolade to his credit. CMT revealed today that the network will honor Jackson as “Artist of a Lifetime” during its 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premier 9p/8c Friday, October 14, on CMT. “I believe...
Maya Hawke turned father Ethan into a Taylor Swift fan: “It made me feel so confident”
Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has remembered turning her actor father Ethan into a Taylor Swift fan. Hawke, who released second studio album ‘Moss’ last month, was talking to The Line Of Best Fit for their ‘Nine Songs’ feature, about formative tracks in musicians’ lives.
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion Release New Video for ‘Beer With My Friends’
Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here and Now’ tour was one for the books. The country music megastar set records by selling more than 1.3 million tickets along the way. He had Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce on the road with him for the run. During his last stop in Foxborough, Mass., he debuted a brand new song to commemorate the tour. “Beer With My Friends” hit country radio at the same time.
Morgan Wallen Changes Instagram Bio, Sends Fans Into Frenzy
Morgan Wallen fans think that they’re on to something. The “You Proof” singer recently changed his Instagram bio, and it didn’t go without notice. There was no explanation from him for the change, but it now reads “Born With a Beer In My Hand.” And social media sleuths believe this is going to be a new song. Or album. Or something. But it’s definitely something. A few TikTokers posted about it and it quickly spread across other social media platforms.
Willie Nelson Teams Up With Randy Carson For New Duet Of “Who’ll Buy My Memories”
Incase you were wondering, Willie Nelson is still killin’ the country music game right now, even at the age of 89. The country music icon has released a whopping 98 studio albums over his extensive career, but it’s easy to see that the love and passion is still there, and he’s gonna keep playing music until he physically can’t do it anymore. Not to mention, the guy released a full on album titled A Beautiful Time earlier this year. With that being […] The post Willie Nelson Teams Up With Randy Carson For New Duet Of “Who’ll Buy My Memories” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
