ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Pedro Martinez warns of 'culture' shift in Boston if Red Sox let Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers walk

Fresh off a last-place finish in the American League East, the Boston Red Sox are facing a pivotal offseason. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez is a free agent; shortstop Xander Bogaerts can become one if he opts out of his contract; and third baseman Rafael Devers is 12 months away from dipping his toes into the waters. It's unclear if Martinez has a future in Boston, but Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said last week that he intends to keep Bogaerts and Devers in the fold heading forward.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Arbitration projections hint at Red Sox' offseason plans

MLB Trade Rumors just released its invaluable arbitration projections, which means we now have a better understanding of how the Red Sox might attack the offseason. From a high -- but not as high as we thought -- of $16.9 million for Rafael Devers, to a low of $900,000 for recently acquired infielder Yu Chang and outfielder Abraham Almonte, the Red Sox have 11 players due raises in arbitration.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
KHOU

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Cnn
Sporting News

MLB Division Series Betting Guide: Best bets and props for ALDS/NLDS

Following an entertaining Wild Card round that featured three "upsets" (Philadelphia Phillies over St. Louis Cardinals; Seattle Mariners over Toronto Blue Jays; San Diego Padres over New York Mets), the MLB playoffs continue this week in what should be an action-packed Division Series. As in seasons pasts, the Division Series remains a best-of-five format with the higher seed playing host in three of the potential five games.
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers, Astros enter division series as World Series favorites

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the league division series as the overwhelming favorites to win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers opened the season at +500 and have been separating from contenders since then with a franchise record win total (111) and some history to consider. Of the previous six teams to win at least 110 games, three won the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/11/22

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: After a wild weekend of postseason baseball, the ALDS kicks off tonight with the Yankees hosting the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Yankees, but they closed the year on a good run and should be the favorites against the Guardians in the ALDS. Perhaps the biggest factor in this series is the play of each club’s bullpen — they were incredibly similar in performance, but Cleveland finds itself in the postseason with their relief corps in much less disarray than the Yankees do.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Metrowest Daily News

David Ortiz takes walk around the Natick Mall, talks health care, Sox and the shift

NATICK — David Ortiz knows all about walks. In his Major League Baseball career, the man known as "Big Papi" accumulated more than 1,300 of them. Ortiz drew another walk on Monday, although this time he didn't stride down to first base at Fenway Park. Instead, he led a group of seniors and other fans around the Natick Mall as part of a promotional event with local Medicare company eternalHealth.
NATICK, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

MLB sets start times for start of Division Series

Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the start of the Division Series which will get underway Tuesday. There is a contingency plan in place for whoever wins Sunday’s Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. However, Atlanta’s schedule for the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies is unaffected.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy