Read full article on original website
Related
gostanford.com
Sunday Sweep
SALT LAKE CITY – Led by freshman Elia Rubin, No. 8 Stanford swept Utah, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20, Sunday at the Huntsman Center. Stanford (10-4, 5-1 Pac-12) hit .327 as a team, while holding Utah (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) to a .250 clip. Both teams registered 8.0 blocks and 38 digs.
gostanford.com
Card Posts Second Straight Shutout
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Finishing an unblemished weekend in the America East, Stanford field hockey picked up a 3-0 win over Bryant on Sunday on Brown's campus. Stanford earns its second-straight shutout and improves to 5-6 this season and 3-2 in conference play. Haley Mossmer scored her team-leading fourth goal...
gostanford.com
Cardinal Stunned by Beavers
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Ben Gulbranson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison with 13 seconds remaining and Oregon State overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Stanford 28-27 on Saturday night. The Cardinal (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) appeared to be in control of the game when...
Comments / 0