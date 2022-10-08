Read full article on original website
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
Oct. 7-9, 12-4pm. See pottery created in the new pottery studio & by pottery professionals.
9th Annual Frankfort Beer Week
Oct. 3-8. Celebrate all that is great about Michigan Craft Beer & the food scene in the coastal city of Frankfort & neighboring village of Elberta. Enjoy daily beer & food specials, events & more at participating locations.
The Dish: Fresh-For-Fall Restaurant News From The County
We’re back with a quick roundup of Leelanau’s latest restaurant news: Some beloved favorites are announcing their last call for fall, with other restaurateurs leaning into the slower season with locals-centric specials. First up, Garage Bar-B-Q in Northport. Owner Dave Kwiatkowski tells the Leelanau Ticker the barbecue eatery...
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
M22 Art2Art Leelanau County Fall Art Tour
Featuring ceramics at Cleveland Twp. Hall in Maple City, & painting, furniture & sculpture at Glen Arbor Twp. Hall.
Georgina Valverde Presents the ‘Atavia Series’
The work of fiber artist Georgina Valverde is featured at her exhibition entitled 'Atavia.' This is the Old Art Building's 21st Annual Focus on Fiber event. Drop by to interact with the artist & see the installation & listen to her opening reception talk.
Empire Bluff Trail Temporarily Closed
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials share that Empire Bluff Trail will be closed beginning Tuesday, October 11 through Friday, October 14. This will allow crews using heavy equipment to safely connect a new re-route along the trail. This culminates weeks of effort by National Park Service staff, youth groups,...
